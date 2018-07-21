Register
    This photo taken on February 1, 2018 shows an engineer making some electronic corrections to a robot at a lab of a doll factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian

    Chinese Firm to Employ 3D Printers to Create Sexbots '100% Identical' to Humans

    One of China’s leading sexbot companies is about to give its customers a chance to spice up their sex lives, announcing a revolutionary goal to hit the market with advanced AI-equipped dolls using 3D printing technology to “replicate” humans.

    In an exclusive interview with Daily Star, DS Doll’s marketing manager Sam revealed that the company operates 3D printing technology, which allows it to create sex robot replicas of humans by scanning their full body into the software.

    “The 3D printer works by developing the shape of the particular part in the computer software and then transferring to the printer. It is also connected to a 3D scanner which can be used to scan in the body of a full person as well as prototype parts for replication. This type of technology is excellent for creating new doll bodies and faces as they can be developed from a real human,” he said.

    He then went into details, saying that developers at DS Doll have been using 3D printers to increase the speed and efficiency of production – this gives the company the chance to create a greater number of dolls and launch worldwide sales.

    READ MORE: Henry is Here to Please: New Details of Male Sex Robot Revealed

    Sam further elaborated that such sophisticated technology is capable of making all parts for the robotic doll prototypes “100% identical,” and stressed that DS Doll can create sex machines with a “good likeness” of the person they sought to replicate, but that they would need permission to do so.

    “Using 3D printing streamlines the process of making intricate parts for the robots and means that all parts will be 100% identical. This means less wastage and lower development times. It is inevitable that this technology will become a large part of making robotic products in the foreseeable future for DS Doll.”

    Stormy Daniels
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Toglenn / Stormy Daniels
    Stormy Daniels Has Licensed Her Face and Body to Sex Robot Company
    According to Sam, the 3D technology is likely to become an inherent part of the manufacturing process due to its laser-guided accuracy and economic efficiency.

    Since 2010, DS Doll has been manufacturing around 400 custom models of all shapes and sizes monthly, with its premium-range products costing between $4,986 and $5,380.

