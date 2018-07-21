Breakthrough Belgian Player's WAG in Spotlight Amid Rumors of Transfer to ManUtd

Rumors of the PSG right-back’s transfer to Manchester United have placed him and his stunning girlfriend Deborah Panzokou in the limelight. Born to Sicilian and Congolese parents, 24-year-old Deborah is active on social media, keeping more than 32,000 Instagram followers updated with posts about her life.
The two have known each other since high school, and in November 2015, Deborah gave birth to her and Thomas’ first child, a boy named Landrys, while three years later the couple welcomed their second child – this time a girl.
Most recently the mother-of-two has shared snaps of her travels around the 2018 World Cup host nation, Russia, as she toured the country with her husband.
She frequently blogs about fashion and lifestyle, sharing beautiful snaps with her followers:
The goals from Meunier, who was on Belgium’s national team during the 2018 World Cup, and Eden Hazard secured a 2-0 victory over England in the championship’s third-place playoff.
