Register
08:53 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Walt Disney Company logo

    Disney Fires Guardians of The Galaxy Director Over Offensive Tweets

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Disney removed the director after his tweets made several years ago were unearthed.

    James Gunn, the director of both Guardians of the Galaxy movies, has been removed as director for the third installment following outrage over offensive tweets he made several years ago.

    "The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James' Twitter feed are indefensible," Walt Disney Studios said in a statement.

    "[They are] inconsistent with our studio's values, and we have severed our business relationship with him."

    One of Shawn’s clients is DDG, a real estate investment and development firm based in New York City. DDG has designed and developed some of the most forward thinking, modern properties in New York and San Francisco. Shawn developed the marketing campaign and created a graphic novel exclusively for DDG’s 325 West Broadway project, a state of the art, luxury condominium in SOHO
    © shawnmartinbrough.com
    Weaponizing Diversity? Marvel and DC Illustrator Talks to the Air Force
    The decision was made despite Gunn removing the tweets in question and apologizing for them, according to a BBC report.

    The director reacted to the news in a series of new tweets, in which he once again apologized and insisted the he is now a "very, very different man than [he] was a few years ago."

    "I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo," the tweets read. "I am very, very different than I was a few years ago."

    ​"My days saying something just because it's shocking and trying to get a reaction are over," Gunn wrote.

    Gunn was the creator of the Guardians of Galaxy movies, the first of which was a huge success, raking in more than $771 million around the globe. The film was reportedly one of the most successful Marvel movies ever. The director was also involved in the making of the widely successful Avengers franchise.

    Fantasy Parade Dragon Catches Fire at Theme Park
    Youtube / ViralHog
    I Am Fire, I Am Death: Burning Dragon Scares Off Tourists in Disney World
    According to BBC, the tweets that sparked the public's ire included jokes about pedophilia and rape. They were first unearthed and advertised by the Daily Caller.

    On a side note, Gunn is a vocal Trump critic and was among those who called the US president a "traitor" after the recent Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    A replacement director for the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie has yet to be announced.

    Related:

    Fans of Latest Avengers Movie Allegedly Enticed Into Committing a Crime
    DC Comics vs Marvel Universe: Cosplayers on Their Costumes and Idols
    What Social Media Really Say About Marvel's New Black Panther Film
    'An Answer to Marvel'? Russian Superhero Movie Trailer Goes Viral
    Tags:
    Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel, Disney, James Gunn, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse