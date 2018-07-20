'I Thought the B**** Was White': Roseanne Erupts Over Tweet on Obama Adviser

Comedian Roseanne Barr has offered a new explanation for her scandalous tweet about Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett being a lovechild of the "Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes." But most netizens just aren't buying it.

In an emotionally charged video clip discussing the tweet, which cost Barr her hit ABC show "Roseanne, the comedian yelled into the camera that she didn't know Jarrett was an African-American.

"I though the b**** was white! Goddammit! I thought the bitch was white! F****!" she screamed.

After getting embroiled in the Jarrett tweet controversy, Barr was defensive at first, tweeting "ISLAM is not a RACE, lefties. Islam includes EVERY RACE of people." Soon after, she apologized, stating she thought Jarrett was "Saudi." After that, she claimed she made the tweet while on Ambien, a sedative known to reduce inhibitions. Ambien maker Sanofi took a shot at Barr, saying racism was "not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."

Twitter users were divided regarding Barr's latest remarks, with many accusing her of being insincere or saying that the intensity of the video itself had terrified them.

Roseanne Barr's rationalization for her Valerie Jarrett tweet:



• It was a just bad joke

• I'm not racist

• Ambien made me do it

• But, Michelle Obama!

• "I thought the b*tch was white!"



Waiting for "Some of my best friends are black!" to complete the racist's hexfecta. — Pièce de Résistance (@PieceDeReSister) 20 июля 2018 г.

Did the Ambien make Roseanne think that Valerie Jarrett was white?! 🤔 Ambien side effect — colored people may appear white pic.twitter.com/zEMjyDfMkZ — ✨Danielle✨ (@luckystars00) 20 июля 2018 г.

Wow, this video makes me reconsider the whole incident. @therealroseanne seems so reasonable. Not at all like someone who would flip out and make a racism comment. — That guy (@The_Real_Tandy) 20 июля 2018 г.

she actually thought releasing this video would be a good idea. That is a thought that went on in her brain. She saw it as a POSITIVE.



wow — Hispanic! At The Disco (@DayOff4Superman) 20 июля 2018 г.

Others said they felt sorry for Barr as a human being and noted that she was clearly "struggling mentally."

She’s drunk and or high. I hate what she espouses but as a human being I can see she is struggling mentally. Is there no one around her to save her from herself? I really loved her growing up, her unraveling is really painful to watch — Chinchuleen🇺🇸 (@Chinchuleen) 20 июля 2018 г.

At this point, watching anything Roseanne does feels like we are publicizing a mental breakdown. She is out of control. Someone who cares about her really needs to get her help. — Andy D (@AndyD108) 20 июля 2018 г.

I pray that if I ever fall into these depths of batshit craziness, those who surround and claim to care about me will get me some help.



What an awful, unhinged display. — Michelle Hylton (@chelliehylton) 20 июля 2018 г.

Some users simply suggested that the media should stop covering Roseanne and let her fade into obscurity.

Must we give her further exposure? If so, why? — DRW (@drw1018) 20 июля 2018 г.

A) She should stop talking. B) Don't give her air time or coverage. — Borillion (@Borillion) 20 июля 2018 г.

Finally, some attempted to shape the story to match their politics, pointing out that Barr was a friend and supporter of Donald Trump or suggesting her remarks were part of an "ode to Trump Racism."

Ladies and gentlemen, Trump friend Roseanne. Talking once again about Valerie Jarrett: “I thought the bitch was white!” pic.twitter.com/0KVFii0CDP — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) 20 июля 2018 г.