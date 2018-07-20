WATCH Villagers Rescue a Giant Python Trapped Under a Car

A peculiar traffic incident occurred in Indonesia where a humongous snake got run over on a motorway in the southern region of the country.

Villagers in Indonesia helped rescue a 10-meter python that got caught under the wheels of a car on the Axis 10 road to Palopo.

The incident occurred on a road near the village of Basokan after one motorist realized too late that a massive python is crossing the road right in front of him.

Even though the man quickly slammed the brakes, his car ran over the reptile and stopped right on top of it.

According to the author of the video, local residents felt sorry for the creature and quickly mounted an improvised rescue operation.