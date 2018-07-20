'Sick': Serbian Model Shamed for Taking Glamour Selfie With Dead Father

An Instagrammer took a picture of herself pouting her lips with her deceased father lying in the background. Although the woman has deleted her social media accounts, which were previously flooded with her sexy shots, the infamous picture continues to circulate.

Self-proclaimed singer and model Jelica Ljubičić has outraged the social media with a selfie which turned a tragic family moment into a glamorized post for her 26K Instagram followers.

The model, known online as Jece Lj, posted a photo of herself pouting her lips next to the corpse of a man, who turned out to be her dearly-departed dad, lying in a bed in what appeared to be a hospital, right after he passed away.

She posted the photo with three crying emojis, a broken heart and "Dad…rest in peace.”

​On her Facebook profile, she left a message, saying:

“We fought as much as we could, but this is not our will. We do not decide how long we live. He has passed away at the age of 67. Thank you for everything, thank you for being your daughter, and you are my father. Thanks for taking us onto the right path. Rest in peace, you will always remain in our hearts.”

As the outrage burst out, she first made her account private, and afterwards completely eliminated her online presence. However, people are continuing to share their revolt.

Some refused to believe that anyone can do something that “sick.”

Pa čekajte bre jel ovo moguce da pravi selfi pored mrtvog oca???!!!Ovo je sigurno fotomontaža u protivnom je najblaže rečeno,mnogo bolesno! — Hurem (@Hurem05541140) 15 июля 2018 г.

​So wait, is this possible to make selfie next to a dead father???!!! This is certainly photomontage otherwise it is most bluntly said, very sick!

Otac joj je umro juce. Licno ih poznajem. Ovo je zastrasujce — GEJSHA (@sayukisayuki3) 15 июля 2018 г.

​Her father died yesterday. I personally know them. This is frightening

Another user posted: "I thought that anyone could not surprise me anymore and hiss, she seems to still be able to."