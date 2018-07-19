Train Evacuated After Chinese Woman Bites Passenger (VIDEO)

A video recently emerged online showing a woman fiercely biting a seated passenger on the neck in a train at Jinzhu station. After the man managed to fend off the attacker, the woman fell to the floor and started to tear off her clothes. The 56-year-old man had dropped to his knees, twisting with pain.
An investigation into the accident is underway. According to the Chongqing Rail Transit, the 36-year old woman lost control of herself due to "relationship problems with her husband."
All comments
Show new comments (0)