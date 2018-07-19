Death of Tourist in Ecuador Captured on Video of Local Rapper (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

A clip showing a 33-year-old tourist plunging off the top of the Laguna Salto de Oro waterfall in Ecuador to his death has gone viral. The man, namely Carlos Pontoon, was reportedly part of a tourist group. Despite warnings, he jumped off the waterfall in an “adventure challenge” and died instantly.
The deadly stunt happened in the background of the music clip, filmed by local rapper Don Day (the stage name of Ecuadorian singer Diego Álvarez).
The shooting was stopped and the crew rushed to help, but in vain.
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND MAY OFFEND SENSIBILITIES
