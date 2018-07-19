Death of Tourist in Ecuador Captured on Video of Local Rapper (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

A 33-year-old man jumped off a waterfall Laguna Salto de Oro, where he got with a tourist group, in an “adventure challenge.” A film crew working on a music video for local artist Don Day rushed to help him, but to no avail.

A clip showing a 33-year-old tourist plunging off the top of the Laguna Salto de Oro waterfall in Ecuador to his death has gone viral. The man, namely Carlos Pontoon, was reportedly part of a tourist group. Despite warnings, he jumped off the waterfall in an “adventure challenge” and died instantly.

The deadly stunt happened in the background of the music clip, filmed by local rapper Don Day (the stage name of Ecuadorian singer Diego Álvarez).

The shooting was stopped and the crew rushed to help, but in vain.

READ MORE: Huge Waterfall Crashes Through Nepalese Mountain Road

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND MAY OFFEND SENSIBILITIES