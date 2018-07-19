WAG Highlights of Open Golf Championship (PHOTOS)

The Open Golf Championship, the oldest of the four major professional golf tournaments, was launched in Britain on July 19.

As the Open Championship kicks off in the UK, the public is focused not just on the golf aces who are competing for the coveted title, but on their smoking hot WAGs as well, The Daily Star notes.

According to the newspaper, Jena Sims, the girlfriend of Brooks Koepka, tops “the charts in terms of online popularity.”

Публикация от Jena Sims (@jenamsims) 9 Июл 2018 в 7:13 PDT

Публикация от Jena Sims (@jenamsims) 15 Май 2018 в 9:34 PDT

An accomplished actress and beauty pageant winner, Sims also has over 100,000 followers on social media.

Sims’ Instagram following, however, can barely compete with Allison Stokke’s, Rickie Fowler’s fiancé, who has 500,000 subscribers.

Публикация от Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) 19 Дек 2016 в 2:05 PST

A dedicated track and field athlete, Stokke had set a number of records for high school pole vaulting in the US and has become an internet celebrity thanks to her looks.