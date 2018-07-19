Netizens Take Aim at Time Magazine's Trump-Putin Portrait

US President Donald Trump has touted the Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin as a "great success", tweeting that he cannot wait to again sit down with the Russian counterpart for high-level talks.

Time magazine has unveiled its latest issue, featuring a cover with a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump morphed into one person.

The July 30 edition comes just a few days after Monday's summit between the two leaders in Helsinki, which was described by Trump as a "great success."

TIME’s new cover: Trump wanted a summit with Putin. He got way more than he bargained for https://t.co/sUu9gGKmmP pic.twitter.com/qq6iOjlis1 — TIME (@TIME) 19 июля 2018 г.

Many Twitter users commented on the design of the new Time magazine cover, posting sarcastic remarks with regards to Trump.

OMG that's creepy! — Liam D'Arcy (aka Flight Risk) (@bumblebee2) 19 июля 2018 г.

THIS IS AWESOME! — Mike DiMascio (@DiMascioMichael) 19 июля 2018 г.

I like this cover even more pic.twitter.com/SK6xSUIn9R — EasternCanuck 🇨🇦 (@BlueWave11_2018) 19 июля 2018 г.

BRILLIANT👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — harry sanchez (@harrypedro7) 19 июля 2018 г.

Yes. TIME definitely did it this time. Just when Trump acted in a way that even drew criticism from conservatives, TIME one-upped him and proved just how far TIME will go with their anti-Trump agenda. There is no benefit to this other than as propanda. Great job! — Bill America (@BillAmerica2) 19 июля 2018 г.

😂😂😂🤣🤣 Time smart business move. This will push your sales for the millions that hate Trump!! — Roxanne Paris (@shortyroc1979) 19 июля 2018 г.

Yeah, that is brilliant…and terrifying. — Meenakshi Bewtra (@DrsMeena) 19 июля 2018 г.

I Guess Donald will be calling @TIME Fake News lol Any Real News would be Fake News to his Fake blankety blank! I wish we could call Candyman 3xs and send him to #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/9Asje4Iyte — #DOAP™ NG #NerdGang (@diaryofapoet) 19 июля 2018 г.

Oh another bad trump time cover? How exciting what a great news source. pic.twitter.com/PPSzOQBuYa — Tweeter1123 (@Tweeter11231) 19 июля 2018 г.

Excellent! Will that be a hologram cover? — David Nebula (@David_Nebula) 19 июля 2018 г.

The US President has, meanwhile, tweeted that he looks forward to his "second meeting" with Vladimir Putin "so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more."

"There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems…but they can ALL be solved!" Trump concluded.