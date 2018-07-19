Would or Wouldn't? Twitter Mocks Trump's Verbal Backpedaling

A large number of Twitter users were appalled and amused by Donald Trump’s recent statement on alleged Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential election.

Facing a barrage of criticism after saying that Russia had not meddled in the 2016 presidential election, US President Donald Trump claimed that he merely misspoke during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their meeting in Helsinki on July 16.

"I thought it would be obvious, but I would like to clarify just in case it wasn’t. In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t,’" Trump said.

According to the president, "the sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t, or why it wouldn’t be Russia,’ sort of a double negative" which, Trump claimed, "probably clarifies things pretty good by itself."

READ MORE: Trump’s Flip-Flopping Unites Domestic Political Opponents

Trump’s explanation quickly went viral on social media where many users mocked and ridiculed the president’s statements using hashtags #would and #wouldn’t.

“ask what your country can do for you—ask not what you can do for your country."



"Mr. Gorbachev, don't tear down this wall."



"I am a crook."



"I really care. Do u?"



One word can make a BIG difference.

I #wouldnt pretend otherwise, would you? pic.twitter.com/v1mPQ78PPw — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) 17 июля 2018 г.

"But you WOULD expect me to say that they #Wouldnt have interfered with our election, so clearly I cannot choose the word in front of YOU!" pic.twitter.com/KsNb72t9ky — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) 17 июля 2018 г.

Unhappily married? No need for divorce, simply explain that when you said, "I do," you meant to say, "I don't." Seems legit.#Would #Wouldnt — Cindy Bruckart (@CindyBruckart) 17 июля 2018 г.

​Others, however, were less inclined to jest, blasting Trump and calling for his impeachment.

Would to wouldn't?! That is Trump explaining away his weakness in Russia? Give me a break. Insulting our intelligence, he thinks the American people are not just gullible but dumb. What a farce!#contraction #wouldnt #HELSINKI2018 — Michael Rande (@Michael_Rande) 17 июля 2018 г.

#Wouldnt it be nice if the Media and the American people stopped following Donald Trump down the rabbit hole and realized that he is a Russian puppet committing #TREASON against the United States. — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) 17 июля 2018 г.

Trump says he “#Wouldnt see any reason to believe Russia interfered in our election.”



Well, I #Wouldnt see any reason why he shouldn’t be impeached because of the treason he’s committed. — Emilia (@PoliticalEmilia) 17 июля 2018 г.

​Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a one-on-one summit in Helsinki to discuss the current state of bilateral relations along with pressing issues on the international agenda.

While the two world leaders hailed the summit as successful and productive, a joint press conference of the heads of state sparked criticism among many current and former US officials.