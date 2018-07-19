Register
02:11 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    USSR Coat of Arms on an Old Military Vehicle

    Another Head-Scratcher: US PAC’s Billboard Implies GOP Is … Communist? (PHOTO)

    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A political action committee listed the banner on its website.

    Anything goes when you need to smear a political opponent, right? At least, that's what Mad Dog PAC, a Maryland-based political action committee, must have thought when it designed its latest billboard.

    The new billboard, set up in Indiana, is a huge red banner reading "GOP," but with "O" replaced with the Soviet Union's coat of arms, apparently a nod to the never-ending story about Russian meddling with the 2016 US elections, or, as the updated version goes, Russia owning US President Donald Trump entirely.

    ​The sight is so surreal that one might think the image has been photoshopped. But no, the PAC actually lists the billboard among its endeavors.

    Since this is wrong on so many levels, we got really worried for Mad Dog's situational awareness and prepared a short list of memos for the next time it decides to make a political banner.

    Russia is not the Soviet Union

    Twitter app on a mobile phone
    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
    'Have You Been in a Coma?' Tory MP Mocked for Calling Russia a Communist Country
    The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. That one big country you see on the other side of the globe is called the Russian Federation, or Russia for simplicity. It sports a tri-colored flag (white, blue and red, from top to bottom), which you might have seen during the 2018 World Cup football competition. Next time, use the tricolor to look cool and modern.

    Russia is not Communist

    Russia dropped the communist ideology back in 1991 and adopted a democratic political system with a capitalist market economy. In fact, Russia even has more political parties than the US. And, actually, any state ideology is banned by the Russian constitution.

    Republicans are not Communists either

    Come on, Republicans have always hated communists! It was Joseph McCarthy, who switched from the Democratic to Republican Parties in 1944 and became a GOP Wisconsin senator in 1947, who introduced McCarthyism, an anti-communist mass-hysteria commonly called a "witch hunt" (yes, like the witch hunt President Trump constantly alludes to).

    Some of the key GOP policies are restrictions on labor unions (a pillar of the Soviet Union's proletarian movement), traditional values with a Christian foundation (the communist party discouraged Christianity, which it considered a leftover from Tsarist Russia) and free market capitalism, the very idea that communist ideology opposes.

    Russia does not own the GOP

    Well, we don't know for sure. But there are some very strong reasons to believe Russia does not own the entirety of the GOP. One of the fiercest critics of Russia is Republican Sen. John McCain. Sen. Lindsey Graham, another vocal Russia demonizer, recently suggested Trump check the souvenir football he received from Russian President Vladimir Putin for bugs. As a matter of fact, The New York Times compiled a whole set of Republican criticisms of Russia following the recent Helsinki summit: you can find them here.

    Related:

    The Five-Finger Plan: Chinese Sperm Bank Wants Only Communist Donors
    Russia Communist Party Made 70 Complaints Over Coverage of Candidate Grudinin
    Hollywood Stars 'Rooting' for Russian Communist Presidential Contender
    Chinese Communist Party Proposes Removal of Presidential Term Limit
    Chinese Court Sentences Ex-Top Communist Official to Life Term for Graft - Media
    Communist Party of India Kicks Up a Storm by Using Kim Jong-un’s Image on Poster
    Tags:
    billboard, Republican Party (United States), GOP, Mad Dog PAC, Soviet Union, Russia, Indiana, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse