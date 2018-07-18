Register
21:43 GMT +318 July 2018
    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.

    New Kim for Kanye West: Dennis Rodman Wants Rapper to Go to North Korea With Him

    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes
    While his wife, Kim Kardashian, set foot in the White House and met the US president, her husband was destined to meet Kim Jong-un, who Trump had met during a historic summit in June. Dennis Rodman, a former NBA star, has revealed that he wants to take Kanye West to the isolated country to meet the DPRK's leader.

    Dennis Rodman, a Chicago Bulls idol, has announced his grand plans for US artist Kanye West, whom the basketball player wants to take to North Korea on his next trip.

    Rodman praised the amazing work the rapper was doing, his wife and said that would invite him to go to North Korea with him.

    “If the door’s open in September, I will invite Kanye West… to go to North Korea with me. … If he wants to make an album about that he’ll be there for like six to seven days, and he’ll see what’s going on. Now, go make a song about this. So here you go,” Rodman told the US Magazine.

    The invitation came hot on the heels of a shout-out that the rapper recently gave to Rodman on Twitter, calling him “one of his biggest inspirations.”

    Dennis Rodman has formed an unlikely bromance with Kim since his visit to North Korea in 2013.

    "If I can go back over there … you'll see me talking to him, and sitting down and having dinner, a glass of wine, laughing and doing my thing. I guess things will settle down a bit and everybody can rest at ease," the 56-year-old former NBA player revealed in an interview.

    Rodman has reportedly traveled to North Korea five times so far. During his last visit in 2017, the ex-NBA star said he was trying to reach something important for both countries and even presented Donald Trump’s book to one of the North Korean high-ranking officials.

    READ MORE: Ex-NBA Star Dennis Rodman Wants Role as North Korean Peacemaker

    He was also there for his friend in Singapore, where a summit between the US president and North Korean leader took place on June 12 this year.
    After the historic handshake between the two leaders, the famous "North Korean envoy" broke down in tears live on CNN, saying that the controversial talks between him and Kim Jong-un and between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un were the right thing to do.

    "We need the doors to be open and start fresh and make this world a better place," Rodman stressed.

    In a Twitter post ahead of the breakthrough summit he promised that he would give whatever support was needed to his friends, Trump and Kim. The former NBA defensive star expressed hope that the summit would have historic success.

