Queen of England Might Have Used Jewelry to Troll Trump – Reports

US President Donald Trump met with the Queen of England Elizabeth II and UK Prime Minister Theresa May during his recent official visit to the United Kingdom, as thousands of Britons protested in the streets against his policies.

Elizabeth II, the queen of England, may have used her accessories to send thinly veiled barbs at US President Donald Trump during his visit to England, The Daily Mail reports, citing an observant Twitter user called Julie (@SamaruiKnitter).

According to @SamaruiKnitter, on the day of Trump’s arrival, the queene wore a brooch that was given to her as a gift by Barack and Michele Obama during their last visit to the UK.

On the next day, during her meeting with Trump, the queen adorned her attire with a diamond brooch that the Queen Mother had worn at the state funeral of King George VI in 1952.

And on the last day of the US president’s visit, she wore the Sapphire Jubilee Snowflake Brooch, which was presented to her by Governor-General of Canada David Johnston to mark her 65 years on the throne.

It contains over ten carats of sapphires in several shades of blue, and is just stunning.

​Earlier, The Sunday Times also claimed that Prince Charles and his sons appeared reluctant to meet Donald Trump during the latter’s visit to Britain, as the queen was left to welcome the US president with no other royals around.

Some social media users also criticized Trump for a near breach of royal protocol as the POTUS walked in front of the monarch during an inspection of the Queen's Royal Guard at Windsor Castle.

In an interview with TV host Piers Morgan aboard Air Force One, Trump also revealed some details of his private conversation with the queen about Brexit, despite the fact that the royals are not allowed to voice their opinions on politics.

On the day of Trump’s arrival to the UK, on July 13, over 100,000 people staged a protest rally in downtown London, with the public mocking the US president by flying a giant balloon portraying him as a screaming toddler.