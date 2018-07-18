"Dinner Time": Bikini Model Reveals Why She Breastfeeds on Runway

Mara Martin triggered a media storm after strutting with her nursing baby in a golden bikini during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion show. According to her, the move was spontaneous, while its effect surprised her.

Bikini model Mara Martin, who made a splash when she walked down the runway while breastfeeding her baby daughter Aria, explained the move, which turned the Swimsuit fashion show in Miami into a statement. According to the new social media sensation, she just wanted to stick to her maternal duties while the show was delayed.

“She was a little hungry. It was her dinner time and the show kept getting pushed back. Honestly, I didn't even think twice about it because I do it every single day.” the 30-year-old told the US show Today.

MJ Day, who is the editor of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, is said to have come up with the idea of breastfeeding on the catwalk on the spot.

“Mara was holding her baby and was nursing her. I was like, ‘Do you want to just nurse when you walk down the runway?’ She was like, ‘I would love to do it,’”the journalist stated.

The model mom stated that she was surprised with all media attention, posting on her Instagram account “the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline.”

“I think a woman should be able to feed their baby when, where, how they want to feed them and shouldn't be a topic of discussion,” she said in the interview.

Mara Martin and her breastfeeding catwalk outshined the other finalists of an open call for Miami Swim Week. Steering towards the body positive trend, the magazine, known worldwide for picking the hottest cover girls for its annual swimsuit issue, let onto the runway women of different sizes and skin colors along with a prominent Paralympian, snowboarder Brenna Huckaby and 2018 SI cover girl Danielle Herrington.