WATCH Bizarre Video of Plane Allegedly Trailing ‘Flying Saucer'

The footage is yet another gift for UFO researchers looking for the truth out there, including in the sky.

A YouTube video uploaded by a user going by name Nick Wanko shows what looks like a plane chasing a flying saucer high in the sky. The plane is seen following the object in front of it for a while before it appears to lose the chase.

According to the caption, the footage was filmed in near Bend, Oregon, USA.

"I was walking with my friend. I was never into UFO stuff but ever since [I started having] strange experiences, I'm into it sort of, there is something out there," the person who filmed the video posted.

"I think it could be a plane pulling a glider. The plane appears to disappear when it turns away from releasing the glider but you can kind of still see it," a skeptical user responded to the video. "It could be a Piper PA-25 Pawnee Tow Plane pulling a Ka-2B or ASK-21 glider. But this is my opinion and doesn't mean that I'm right."

Oregon seems to be a destination of choice for UFOs: according to KGW, a local TV station, an unidentified flying object was seen hovering over the town of Pendleton last week, adding up to a series of other reports on UFO sightings, dating from 1947 to the present days.