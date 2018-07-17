Register
18:46 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Actress Pamela Anderson attends A Night of New York Class gala benefit to help ban New York City carriage horses on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012 in New York

    Pamela Anderson: Americans Are 'Programmed' to Be Russophobic

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    4110

    While relations between Moscow and Washington remain strained, Canadian-American model and 90's TV sensation Pamela Anderson has stepped forward to criticize the US.

    Hollywood celebrity and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson insists that the way the US reacts to Russia can be really “annoying” during an interview with The Daily Beast.

    "We’re programmed in America to think that if anything’s gone wrong, it’s Russia’s fault. It’s just the go-to thing to do. So that’s kind of a common joke there when I go to visit. They say, 'Well, what have we done wrong this time?' And it’s authentic," Anderson said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, right, are seen here ahead of the first working meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders
    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    'A Lot of Money Spent Can be Saved if Russia, US Work Together' - Author
    She added that while “people just think Russians are very scary and stoic, they actually “can be very emotional, very engaged and wanting to do the right thing.”

    "It’s annoying. America can be very annoying, how everything is so anti-Russia," Anderson remarked.

    She also clarified that her connection to Putin, which dates back to the 2000s, was related to wildlife protection as she sought to enlist the help of the Russian government to hamper seal hunting in Canada by banning the import of seal products to Russia."

    READ MORE: Mueller Probe Is Driving US, Russia Apart — Trump

    "It’s a different way of doing business there, obviously, and I don’t agree with everything, but the things that I’ve been involved in there, things move very fast and it’s good to see that they’re so forward-thinking when it comes to the environment," she said.

    Her message resonated with a number of Twitter users who agreed with Anderson’s assessment.

    ​Others however criticized Anderson’s stance, often insisting that her opinion is simply irrelevant.

    Related:

    Ex-US Envoy to Russia: Moscow, Washington Relations Remain in 'Dangerous Shape'
    'US Needs Russia More Than Russia Needs US' – Academic on Trump-Putin Summit
    Mueller Probe Is Driving US, Russia Apart - Trump
    Tags:
    bias, relations, opinion, Pamela Anderson, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse