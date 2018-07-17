Spain Captain Ramos Proposes to Girlfriend of 6 Years

Spanish journalist Rubio, who is eight years Ramos's senior, agreed to become the 32-year-old player's wife.
"She said yes. I love you… forever," Ramos wrote on his Twitter account, attaching photos of Rubio and himself wearing rings.
Ha dicho que sí | She said yes— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 17, 2018
Te quiero… para siempre, @PilarRubio_.
I love you… forever.
💍❤💜❤💜 pic.twitter.com/7GayDAZ4Mi
Ramos has been dating Rubio since 2012. The couple have three sons, with their youngest son Alejandro born in March.
Ramos scored a spot-kick during the penalty shootout in the round of 16 at the World Cup as 2010 champions Spain bowed out to Russia.
