'Effects of Steroid Use': Schwarzenegger Trolled Over 'Wet Noodle' Rant On Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger unleashed a barrage of criticism against US President Donald Trump following his Monday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a 45-second video posted on Twitter, Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former California governor, called Monday's press conference given by Trump and Putin "embarrassing."

"You stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fan boy," the 70-year-old 'Governator' said. "I was asking myself when you are going to ask him for an autograph or a selfie or something like that."

Schwarzenegger accused Trump of "selling out" the intelligence community, the justice system, and the nation in general, apparently referring to the US President's denial of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the US.

Schwarzenegger went on to ask what happened to the Cold War-era "strong words and strength" of former President Ronald Reagan.

"What happened to all that?" Schwarzenegger sighed.

The video address has prompted mixed reactions on Twitter, with many users hitting back at the former California governor.

You're opinions DO Not Mean anything to anyone! You F..Up California to the point of no return — KLghetti (@lolaklp) 17 июля 2018 г.

The effects of past steroid use… — Phillip Simon (@Stinger90) 17 июля 2018 г.

Its so funny to see how much Arnold needs Trump to stay remotely relevant. Freak show…. — Jack Devaney (@Eyes_On_It_All) 17 июля 2018 г.

Arnold going out like a douche. — MozartFX (@mozartfx) 17 июля 2018 г.

Who cares what Arnold thinks? He is totally inconsequential. — BREAKING NEWS AMERICA (@Breaking_NewsTN) 17 июля 2018 г.

Arnold, you’re the last person that should be talking about others character! I’m sick of the Trump bashing! — Christina Stoff (@christina_stoff) 17 июля 2018 г.

You ppl are so irrational. You expect trump to get in there and start swinging on Putin. But you were totally cool with Obama buddying up with the Muslim brotherhood terrorists. Please 😒 — Matt (@TheMP509) 17 июля 2018 г.

Well, look who’s talking? The WET noodle himself! — Elizabeth Lopez (@lizlopez630) 17 июля 2018 г.

Just because you’re Arnold Swartzenegger doesn’t make you right. I do respect your opinion, although I don’t agree with it. — Justin Becker (@MrJustinBecker) 17 июля 2018 г.

Selling out?? This guy sold out on his own family to bang the maid he had a kid with. #whostherealsellout #ArnoldSchwarzenegger 🤔 — TattooedJuggalo (@TattooedJuggalo) 17 июля 2018 г.

The winner of the "Who gives a Rat's Patoot What You Think?" Award of the day. — Buddy File (@Burning4Buddy) 17 июля 2018 г.

The iconic actor's attack on Donald Trump has found many supporters, too.

Welp trump, looks like ur ass has been terminated 🙌🏾 — Niesha Love (@loveis716) 17 июля 2018 г.

😂😂😂 Arnie the savage — Jut (@MNJut) 17 июля 2018 г.

Thank you for your strong words. We can only hope when Trump lands he's met at the airport or wherever with handcuffs. — Artemis' Maiden (@JeninCanada) 16 июля 2018 г.

Arnold nailed it!! — JJ (@jjinmi) 16 июля 2018 г.

Thank you Governor. — Michael Susoeff (@R8derMike) 16 июля 2018 г.

Thank you for your words, Governor. It kinda hurts my heart to see the disappointment in your face. We all know how passionately you believe in this country. Even if you are GOP😸 — Kate Hardesty (@kattlaez) 16 июля 2018 г.

Thank you for speaking up Arnold. These are dark times and it is good to know you’re on our side. — Belfebe (@belfebe) 16 июля 2018 г.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had two hours of closed-door talks in Helsinki on Monday, followed by a press conference. President Trump has praised the summit with his Russian counterpart as a "good start" and blamed US-Russia tensions on previous administrations, while Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the talks were "better than super."