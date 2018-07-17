Register
17 July 2018
    Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger

    'Effects of Steroid Use': Schwarzenegger Trolled Over 'Wet Noodle' Rant On Trump

    Viral
    Arnold Schwarzenegger unleashed a barrage of criticism against US President Donald Trump following his Monday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    In a 45-second video posted on Twitter, Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former California governor, called Monday's press conference given by Trump and Putin "embarrassing."

    "You stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fan boy," the 70-year-old 'Governator' said.  "I was asking myself when you are going to ask him for an autograph or a selfie or something like that."

    Schwarzenegger accused Trump of "selling out" the intelligence community, the justice system, and the nation in general, apparently referring to the US President's denial of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the US.

    READ MORE: Republicans Slam Trump for Failing to Confront Putin on Meddling in US Election

    Schwarzenegger went on to ask what happened to the Cold War-era "strong words and strength" of former President Ronald Reagan.

    "What happened to all that?" Schwarzenegger sighed.

    The video address has prompted mixed reactions on Twitter, with many users hitting back at the former California governor.

    The iconic actor's attack on Donald Trump has found many supporters, too.

    Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had two hours of closed-door talks in Helsinki on Monday, followed by a press conference. President Trump has praised the summit with his Russian counterpart as a "good start" and blamed US-Russia tensions on previous administrations, while Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the talks were "better than super."

