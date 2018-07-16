'The Fat Jewish' on Mission to Make Kylie Jenner Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Instagram celebrity Josh Ostrovsky has announced on the social media platform that he doesn't "want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn't have a billion dollars."

According to the Forbes 2018 list of 60 Richest Self-Made Women, the member of the reality TV Kardashian-Jenner clan, was not even 21 years old when she "built a $900 million cosmetics fortune with virtually no employees or capital."

Instagram celebrity who goes by the nickname The Fat Jewish, reacted to the news by announcing a fundraising campaign to help Kylie Jenner get to a billion.

"Please spread the word, this is extremely important," urged @thefatjewish.

So far, the "Let's Get Kylie Jenner to a Billion" crowdfunder has gathered close to $2,000.

Social media guru, actor and entrepreneur, Ostrovsky is followed by 10.5 million people on Instagram and 255,000 on Twitter. His followers rushed to comment on his plea.

Some realized the comic nature of the appeal by The Fat Jewish, calling it "awesome." Fans jokingly responded on Twitter:

Fans are donating to a GoFundMe account to help Kylie Jenner become US youngest billionaire. "Skipping my child support payments to help this fierce female become an iconic billionaire", a lady actually wrote. pic.twitter.com/34xIc9CtMc — Samanja (@IwuGideon) July 15, 2018

taking out a loan to gamble in vegas to win a big fortune for the future! — FaZeObama (@ByYourLogic) July 12, 2018​

A user under the name "Jylie Kenner" created their own crowdfunding page in response, calling on everyone to donate to his page.

"I think I deserve money more than Kylie does. A competing go fund me was started to increase her wealth from $900 million to $1 billion which I think is bananas. If you agree donate now."

However, not everyone took Ostrovsky's idea lightly, as he got slammed by users online, calling his campaign "beyond ridiculous."

Another user said that Ostrovsky could have used his platform "for someone or something that's not already stupid rich" and called for the post to be taken down.

According to Forbes, Kylie Cosmetics is now worth nearly $800 million and Kylie Jenner owns 100% of the company.