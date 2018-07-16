Register
06:49 GMT +316 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    England fans vs Russian fans tournament in the Red Square in Moscow

    Iranian Travel Blogger: 'Moscow Is Like a Beautiful Lady in Red on High Heels'

    © Sputnik / Maud Start
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The trip to the World Cup has dramatically changed Iranians' opinion about Russia, that's what Hoda Rostami, an Iranian travel blogger who shares photos of different countries she visits with her 265,000 Instagram followers, said to Sputnik about her visit to the country.

    Hoda Rostami: The first time I ever met a Russian was in Sweden, where my family and I moved from Iran when I was little. Now I have seen Russia up close and even learned to say "hello," "thank you" and "come on" in Russian. I made the decision to travel very quickly and came to Russia on my travel route: Canada-Sweden-Finland-St. Petersburg and then Kazan. I only went for the sake of football. I'm 32 years old, but I feel like I'm 25 and I still have a lot to learn. I wrote my blog in Persian and I want it to be read by Iranians.

    Iranian blogger Hoda Rostami
    © Photo: Instagram/ Hodarostami
    Iranian blogger Hoda Rostami

    France's players and their head coach Didier Deschamps celebrate team's 4-2 victory in the World Cup final soccer match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki stadium, in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Faves' Fiasco & Stunning Records: Russia World Cup Highlights That Made History
    Sputnik: What's your impression of Russia before and after the trip?

    Hoda Rostami: In my opinion, those three weeks that I spent in Russia were not enough. Especially now when it is the World Cup. Before the trip, my impressions of Russia were the same as those of all my compatriots who have read Dostoevsky, Tolstoy, Gogol and Chekhov.

    Now I've seen St. Petersburg, Kazan, Saransk and Moscow. They are all different, with different people. But now I want to see more — Siberia, Sochi and the Russian villages. I thought that Russians are stern people, but it's not the case! When I got lost on the street and began to look around, two people came up to me. They did not know English and I do not know Russian. These people asked me to give them my phone to help me and helped me out. Russians always understand who needs help. In my opinion, during the World Cup, Russians changed their opinion about Iranians.

    Iranian blogger Hoda Rostami
    © Photo: Instagram/ Hodarostami
    Iranian blogger Hoda Rostami

    An Iranian national football team's fan ahead of a stage World Cup match between Morocco and Iran at St.Petersburg stadium.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
    'Breaking Bad': Twitter in Love With Iranian Football Fangirl With Naked Belly (PHOTO)
    Sputnik: Is it possible to describe Russia in one sentence?

    Hoda Rostami: It is very difficult. I still can’t describe everything, because I have not seen the whole of Russia. If we talk about big cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg, I can say that Moscow is a beautiful lady in a red dress and heels and St. Petersburg is like a mysterious book that I want to open again and again.

    Related:

    WATCH: 'Iranian Messi' Talks About His Visit to Russia For World Cup
    Iran Lets Women Watch World Cup in Public For First Time in Almost 40 Years
    Portugal Held to 1-1 Draw by Iran at World Cup Match in Saransk
    Tags:
    blogger, travel, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Iran, Moscow, Russia, Saint Petersburg, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse