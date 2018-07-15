Register
22:17 GMT +315 July 2018
    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., unveils the company's newest products, Powerwall and Powerpack in Hawthorne, Calif.

    Elon Musk Calls Thai Cave Rescuer ‘Pedo Guy’ in Twitter Meltdown

    Viral
    Previously, a British diver who helped rescue a schoolboy football team from a flooded cave in Thailand dismissed Elon Musk’s efforts to assist in the task by saying that his inventions were of no use to the rescue team.

    Elon Musk has responded by verbally attacking British diving expert Vernon Unsworth on Twitter, first daring him to prove that his mini-submarine wouldn't have been useful in rescuing the boys from the flooded cave in Thailand and then claiming that he would prove him wrong himself, concluding by calling the diver a "pedo guy."

    Earlier the British caver branded Musk's efforts to help rescue the football team a "PR stunt," claiming that the mini-submarine that the Tesla CEO had brought to Thailand wouldn't make it through the narrow twists of the caves. He also advised Musk to stick his submarine "where it hurts.

    CNN described Unsworth's role as crucial as he calls the cave network his "second home" and has been exploring it for six years. He spent the entire 17-day ordeal at the caves, working to free the boys.

    Musk travelled to the Tham Luang caverns earlier this week and presented his "kid sized" vessel, made from a refashioned part of a Falcon 9 rocket. However, according to media reports, Musk's offer was "politely" declined by the rescuers.

    On Sunday, Musk just doubled down on the accusations, saying he'd bet "a signed dollar" that it was true.

    Twitter was not amused.

    The 12 boys and their coach became trapped deep in the cave network June 23, after rising water blocked their exit. They were discovered alive July 2, and frantic efforts began to extract them from the cave before their air ran out. A former Thai Navy SEAL, Saman Gunan, died July 6 when his own oxygen ran out after he delivered oxygen to the boys. The 12 boys and their coach were all freed from the cave by July 10. They remain in hospital, but are expected to be discharged next week, according to new reports.

