Register
01:46 GMT +315 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate

    Fans Celebrate Belgium’s Bronze at FIFA World Cup in Russia (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Viral
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 30

    Belgium’s Red Devils will be bringing World Cup’s Bronze home after a 2:0 match against England. Sputnik correspondent talked to fans from both countries outside St.Petersburg stadium about their impressions from the game.

    The flags with black, yellow and red stripes were proudly displayed by Belgian fans after their national team secured the third place at the World Cup. Some thanked Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard, who scored the only two goals in this match. Others were already thinking about Belgium’s future victories.

    ​It wasn’t only Belgians who came to Russia on Saturday to support the players, there were people from all over the world. Some Russians, whose national team didn’t make it into the top three, either picked sides, or were rooting for both teams at once, painting English colors on one cheek, and Belgian – on the other one.

    • Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    • Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    • Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    • Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    • Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    • Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    • Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    1 / 7
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Belgium wins World Cup bronze in St.Petersburg, fans celebrate

    Markus from Brazil says that he’s already preparing to watch the final match on Sunday: “I think it’s gonna be France” – he adds.

    John is from Canada. He went to see the game with his Russian wife and two kids.

    "We loved the Argentina-Nigeria match, it was even better – more paced, faster" – says the man — "But my son likes Belgium and England, so he liked this game."

    READ MORE: World Cup Stunt: Fan Hangs on Sheet Hoping to Break Into Russian Woman's Flat

    It seems that after the match nobody cared about the score or goals anymore. Fans from all over the world gathered in circles to dance and sing.

    ​It was a sad day for Team England, but British fans stopped to talk to journalists anyway, sharing their impressions from visiting World Cup Russia.

    ​Belgium and England played twice against each other at the World Cup Russia 2018, and both matches were unsuccessful for England.

    France and Croatia will be competing for the first place on Sunday at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

    Related:

    Belgium Takes Third Place in World Cup After Beating England 2-0
    'Home Yet?': Twitter Brands 'Overrated' England’s Game Versus Belgium 'Pathetic'
    Football Fans Leaving St. Petersburg Stadium Following England-Belgium Match
    Tags:
    bronze, 2018 FIFA World Cup, England, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse