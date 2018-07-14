Register
17:15 GMT +314 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

    Photo of Trump in Churchill's Chair During UK Visit Leaves Twitter Divided

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US president's two-day official visit to the UK has been surrounded by controversy, starting with his interview with The Sun, where he criticized Prime Minister Theresa May’s approach to Brexit, and ending with demonstrations against his policies in London.

    Social media has exploded in outrage after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted a photo of US President Donald Trump sitting "arrogantly," as some British tabloids referred to it, in former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's armchair. Many Twitter users claimed that Trump was "unworthy" of sitting in a chair that had belonged to the former British PM, who played a key role in saving the UK from Nazi Germany.

    There were those, however, who drew parallels between Trump and Churchill, recalling that the latter was not as much of a saint as some Brits think, even going as far as to say that they might have become friends.

    Some twitterians admired Trump's work, suggesting that it is comparable to that of the wartime British PM.

    Related:

    Trump Scrambles to Mend Bruised US-UK Ties in Tense Talks With May
    Trump Brought ‘Brexit Dagger’ to Knife UK’s May From Behind
    'PM May Should Be Condemning Him:' UK Anti-Trump Protesters Talk to Sputnik
    Melania Dazzles Public With Her Outfits & Smile During Trump's UK Visit
    Mass Protests Against Trump's Visit Hit UK Capital
    Ex-UK Ambassador to US Savagely Attacked Ahead of Trump's Visit to London
    Tags:
    twitter reactions, Donald Trump, Winston Churchill, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse