Photo of Trump in Churchill's Chair During UK Visit Leaves Twitter Divided

The US president's two-day official visit to the UK has been surrounded by controversy, starting with his interview with The Sun, where he criticized Prime Minister Theresa May’s approach to Brexit, and ending with demonstrations against his policies in London.

Social media has exploded in outrage after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted a photo of US President Donald Trump sitting "arrogantly," as some British tabloids referred to it, in former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's armchair. Many Twitter users claimed that Trump was "unworthy" of sitting in a chair that had belonged to the former British PM, who played a key role in saving the UK from Nazi Germany.

People finding it disgusting that Trump sat on Winston Churchill's chair. I strongly agree, Donald doesn't deserve to sit there.



Needs to personally work in concentration camps and make sure he carries out genocides that kills millions before he's worthy of that chair. — Pħu Kan (@Kdp_11) July 14, 2018

How dare he! Trump will never be the statesman that Churchill was! — Horseandcowgirl (@horseandcowgirl) July 14, 2018

Winston Churchill would’ve put a boot up trumps ass https://t.co/ktsYy7iK6m — (((DuneMyThang™))) (@Kris_Sacrebleu) July 13, 2018

45* got to sit in Winston Churchills chair Sir Winston must be rolling over in his grave about Trumps continuing role in destroying democracy in USA #SaveDemocracy #Churchill pic.twitter.com/UMl7s4aQQZ — Kristen's Kulture (@paz4u) July 13, 2018

The farts Churchill ripped in that chair were less gassy and more intelligent than anything that's ever emitted from Trump's cake hole. — Carrie A. Mirfield (@CarrieMirfield) July 14, 2018

Since Trump had the flagrant impertinence to smugly pose in Winston Churchill's armchair…



Attn: @realDonaldTrump

"Mr. President, it's time. Marine One and Air Force One will airlift you and your immediate family anywhere outside the 🇺🇸 you please. 21 minutes until take-off." pic.twitter.com/dineyeXE7s — Chris Lutolf 💃🏽 TimesUp⚖️ (@ChrisLutolf) July 14, 2018

The only thing Trump has in common with Churchill is an alliance with Russia.



Difference is Churchill did it to destroy the Nazis, and Trump did it to destroy America. — Alt. U.S. Press Sec. (@AltUSPressSec) July 14, 2018

I’d like a reporter to ask @realDonaldTrump to name one thing Winston Churchill did while he was President.



Just to see if Trump knows Churchill was never President. — Matthew Gellert (@MatthewGellert) July 14, 2018

There were those, however, who drew parallels between Trump and Churchill, recalling that the latter was not as much of a saint as some Brits think, even going as far as to say that they might have become friends.

Considering that Churchill was an abhorrent racist, Trump's in good company. pic.twitter.com/i4IGlfBkkP — very stable genius (@InvisibleKraken) July 14, 2018

Trump graces the chair of Churchill. Where once a drunk, racist murderer of millions sat now sits the elected leader of most powerful nation who successfully made the world safer through Korean diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/MyR1wF15go — Be'Havin! (@WrongDoc) July 14, 2018

no word of a lie if churchill was alive right now he'd be trump's biggest fucking admirer, can we pls not pretend he was some noble antifascist — Gordon Maloney (@gordonmaloney) July 13, 2018

If you saw the Winston Churchill movie and how the liberals hated him, the irony was palpable. Trump is exactly like Churchill! — Beth Cox (@Beth_Cox_2) July 13, 2018

Some twitterians admired Trump's work, suggesting that it is comparable to that of the wartime British PM.

The West needs Trump as it needed Churchill in his day. https://t.co/iiTWpqF7Q7 — Jim Quinlan (@pax4pax) July 13, 2018