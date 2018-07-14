White House Mocked for Saying Scotland is Not Part of UK in Now-Deleted Tweet

As part of his first state visit to the United Kingdom, US President Donald Trump has arrived in Scotland, where he is expected to play golf at his resort in Ayrshire. While he’s enjoying the game, White House staffers might take some time to have a look at the UK’s map.

In a facepalm-worthy geography blunder, the White House announced that Donald Trump and his wife Melania had left the UK… after the US first couple landed in Scotland.

Even though the epic tweet has since been removed after being up for over two hours on the official account of the Oval office, social media users rushed to take screenshots to point out the mistake and blast them for ignorance.

The White House has deleted a tweet seemingly declaring Scotland an independent country. Stand down. pic.twitter.com/IWkfWSoRJB — Ross Colquhoun (@rosscolquhoun) 14 июля 2018 г.

After Trump met the Queen and flew from England to Scotland, the geniuses at the White House wrote that Trump “departed the UK.” Scotland has been part of the UK for several hundred years. They screw up even the most basic stuff. pic.twitter.com/uEbQQiNSGo — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) 14 июля 2018 г.

my god, you're idiots. UK = UNITED Kingdom



Scotland. England. Wales. Northern Ireland. — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) 13 июля 2018 г.

Last I checked, Scotland was part of the UK. Have any of you people responsible for WH PR gone to school past the 3rd grade? — Psychopants (@Psychopants3) 13 июля 2018 г.

Scotland was part of the UK last time I looked — Morag Wright (@moragwright1) 13 июля 2018 г.

Some poked fun at the White House’s “meddling” in Brexit and “declaring” Scotland’s “independence”:

They left the UK and then came to Scotland? Yay!!! We're independent at last!! 😁😁😁 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — SNPeace❤ (@blair_janey) 13 июля 2018 г.

Having interfered in Brexit, The White House press staff have now declared Scotland independent from the UK. @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/cFWQGEZe0u — Otto English (@Otto_English) 14 июля 2018 г.

Breaking News: White House announced that Scotland is no longer part if the United Kingdom. — Chicago Mike 2.0 🍩 (@ChicagoMGD_SD) 13 июля 2018 г.

Departed the UK and flew to Scotland, I’m not sure whether to like this or laugh at it. 😂😂 — Al Manny (@almannysbunnet) 13 июля 2018 г.

hehe, it would appear @WhiteHouse is already recognising Scotland as an Independent Country. Nice one. — Polly Clark (@pollygym) 13 июля 2018 г.

Others recalled the press-conference in Israel, where Trump said he “just got back from the Middle East,” after he flew from Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh to Jerusalem…

Just like when @realDonaldTrump "left the Middle East" when he flew from Saudi Arabia to Israel! #MoronInChief @PressSec — Bitter Lemon (@solonl2001) 14 июля 2018 г.

Or when he said he "just got back from the Middle East" while sitting in a room in Israel. — M (@AnonyMs_One) 13 июля 2018 г.

WATCH: President Trump to the President of Israel (while in Israel): "We just got back from the Middle East." pic.twitter.com/NPuOgXBjDQ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) 22 мая 2017 г.

…or when he suggested that Ireland was part of the UK on the eve of his first official visit to the kingdom, saying “I believe that the people in the UK – Scotland, Ireland, they like me a lot”:

To be fair Donald himself knows that Scotland is in the UK. But then he thinks Ireland is in the UK too https://t.co/D751MPwykv — anyabike (@anyabike) 14 июля 2018 г.

Well, the other day he tried to add Ireland to the UK, so maybe this evens it out? — Heather Knorr (@loveflowers33) 14 июля 2018 г.

Which is odd, because 2 days ago they correctly stated it was, while incorrectly stating that Ireland was also 🤷‍♂️ — tchuckyisboygenius (@shanghighlander) 14 июля 2018 г.

Another Twitterian suggested that the White House should look at a map to improve its knowledge of geography:

@WhiteHouse here is a helpful map for you, now pay attention, as you can see, Scotland is there at the top. Clear enough for you treacle? pic.twitter.com/M7MSopXqZC — Christopher Johnston (@johnston277) 14 июля 2018 г.

The US president was met with mass protests in London and thousands of people are expected to gather in Edinburgh for a Carnival of Resistance in the Meadows area later on Saturday as anti-Trump demonstrations continue.