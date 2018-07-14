Register
14 July 2018
    Pro-Scottish Independence supporters with Scottish Saltire flag masks pose for a picture at a rally in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland on July 30, 2016 to call for Scottish independence from the UK.

    White House Mocked for Saying Scotland is Not Part of UK in Now-Deleted Tweet

    As part of his first state visit to the United Kingdom, US President Donald Trump has arrived in Scotland, where he is expected to play golf at his resort in Ayrshire. While he’s enjoying the game, White House staffers might take some time to have a look at the UK’s map.

    In a facepalm-worthy geography blunder, the White House announced that Donald Trump and his wife Melania had left the UK… after the US first couple landed in Scotland.

    READ MORE: People in UK, Scotland, Ireland Like Me & Agree With Me on Immigration – Trump

    Even though the epic tweet has since been removed after being up for over two hours on the official account of the Oval office, social media users rushed to take screenshots to point out the mistake and blast them for ignorance.

    Some poked fun at the White House’s “meddling” in Brexit and “declaring” Scotland’s “independence”:

    Others recalled the press-conference in Israel, where Trump said he “just got back from the Middle East,” after he flew from Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh to Jerusalem…

    …or when he suggested that Ireland was part of the UK on the eve of his first official visit to the kingdom, saying “I believe that the people in the UK – Scotland, Ireland, they like me a lot”:

    Another Twitterian suggested that the White House should look at a map to improve its knowledge of geography:

    The US president was met with mass protests in London and thousands of people are expected to gather in Edinburgh for a Carnival of Resistance in the Meadows area later on Saturday as anti-Trump demonstrations continue.

    tweet, gaffe, independence, White House, Donald Trump, England, Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom, United States
