14 July 2018
    US woman runs away after bystander films her harassing street vendor and asks netizens to reveal her employer

    WATCH: US Woman Flees After Bystander Films Her Harassing Street Vendor

    © Screenshot/Derrick Miguel Perryman
    A woman calling the cops on a San Francisco street vendor channeled the speed of Forrest Gump this week after a bystander who was filming the incident called on netizens to reveal where she works.

    Footage of the incident was filmed and posted on social media by witness Derrick Perryman on Wednesday. The woman, dubbed Permit Betty by Perryman, has been identified as Renee Baker Felina by the internet.

    Perryman's recording begins as Felina is already on the phone. A vendor is setting up her stand on a sidewalk.

    "Hi. Permit Betty. We got another Permit Betty here everybody," Perryman says. "Let's get her viral also. Let's get her viral also. Permit Betty."

    Betty quickly responded by saying, "Sorry guys, I have to ask for permits."

    "Yup, she sure does," Perryman responded. "She's got to mess with people trying to make a living. Let's let her go viral."

    And how did the permit police reply, you wonder? She said that she's "just trying to make sure that everybody has an opportunity."

    South Carolina woman gets arrested and charged for repeatedly slapping a black teen and assaulting two officers during arrest.
    © Screenshot/Rhe Capers
    WATCH: US Woman Slaps Black Teen at Community Pool, Attacks Responding Officers

    But then, all of a sudden, Permit Betty dips out of the camera view seconds after Perryman tells viewers to "figure out what company she's with."

    The recording ends with Perryman laughing as Permit Betty speed walks into a crowd.

    In identifying the woman as Felina, netizens discovered that she was employed by San Francisco-based Yerba Buena Community Benefit District (YBCBD), a nonprofit organization that works to "improve the quality of life in our neighborhood."

    The company stated on Thursday that appropriate action would be taken on the matter; they announced a day later that "that individual no longer works on behalf of the district."

    The company's Friday statement explained that Felina was not a direct YBCBD employee, but a service provider for the organization.

    "This individual was not a direct employee of YBCBD. However, we take responsibility for anyone who works on our behalf," the statement reads. "Moving forward, the nonprofit YBCBD will continue its mission to work tirelessly on behalf of the community to make it a cleaner, safer, more vibrant and welcoming neighborhood."

    Felina is the latest to join a group of Americans who've taken it upon themselves to police the actions of people of color. Said company includes the likes of Permit Patty, Pool Patrol Paula, BBQ Becky, Newport Nancy and ID Adam.

