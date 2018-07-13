Melania Dazzles Public With Her Outfits & Smile During Trump's UK Visit

The US first lady stunned the public at least two times during the ongoing official visit of the Trump couple to the UK.

Most recently, she has been pictured heartily laughing in a company of kids at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, as one of them assisted her while they were making poppies to raise money for injured veterans. "Thank you for helping me," she said with her face glowing.

She subsequently tried her hand at a game of bowls alongside Philip May and British Chelsea veterans, easily recognizable due to a landmark scarlet coat; and she obviously made a go at it, wearing her smart striped multi-colored dress, which fell just below the knee, teaming up with a pair of nude heels. In one of the shots, she high-fived one of the veterans with a beaming smile on her face, which couldn’t naturally have gone unnoticed on social networks.

Wow she’s amazing in those heels she is so beautiful — love rules (@laztar11) 13 июля 2018 г.

@FLOTUS you looked beyond beautiful, majestic & regal! Damn!!!



You out did Britain in majesty!



Thank you for representing the United States in Britain & around the world!



We are lucky to have you as the First Lady! pic.twitter.com/AhyNmw4SqW — Chris 👍🏽👍🏽🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@HuntingOregon) 13 июля 2018 г.

She is a gorgeous class act. Mich could/should take lessons…in arrears. — Dr. Chim Richalds (@BananaAnswer) 13 июля 2018 г.

Some even opted for hilarious memes to put forward their admiration, like this one, for example:

Earlier in the day, she was greeted by Theresa May’s husband Philip, who had even bought a new suit for the occasion, which the prime minister had previously noted in an interview to The Sunday Times: he guided the US first lady through a number of entertaining events in central London, while their better halves visited Sandhurst Military Academy and then engaged in talks at the PM’s residence, Chequers.

On Thursday night, Melania left the public in absolute awe after she appeared alongside her husband at Blenheim Palace, famous for being the birthplace of Winston Churchill, to join the Mays and numerous business leaders for a lavish dinner. The first lady looked accordingly glamorous in a flowy, pale yellow floor-length dress.

Perfection!! Stunning dress — Birdie (@mz_birdie223) 13 июля 2018 г.

On Friday afternoon, the Trump couple met the Queen at Windsor Castle, joining her for traditional five o’clock tea after inspecting the Guard of Honor and watching a military march. Earlier in the day, just 20 miles from Windsor Castle, tens of thousands of Brits took to the streets of downtown London to protest Trump’s visit in an event billed “The Stop Trump March.”