Purring Superiority: Cat Owners Heartily Shame Their Felines' Antics (PHOTOS)

Instagram now boasts a unique group, backed by a 131-thousand strong crowd of supporters that ironically put their purring friends to shame, although with all the tenderness and affection that a loving human heart can showcase.
Cat Shaming contributors share their pictures, captioning them in a tongue-in cheek manner, which is at times rather straightforward and mocking; for instance, these ones play on cats’ innate predisposition to nicking food, cotton pads and what not.
Hello. My name is Maya. I know how to open my mom and dad’s refrigerator. Sometimes, I open the door when they’re not home and I hang out in there until they get back. They get mad when they see the door open and find me on the shelf because the vegetables go bad, and they say that it’s bad for me… but I don’t mind. They still love me and give me treats. Submitted by @darthtuppet #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #kitten #kittens #kitty #kitties #funny #dog #fun #dogs #dogsofinstagram #doggy #doggie #doggies #funnydog #pets #gato #petsofinstagram #animal #cute #puppies #pup #puppy #katze #puppiesofinstagram #cat_shaming #catstagram #pet #kittensofinstagram
Submitted by @l_tothe_iz_e #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #kitten #kittens #kitty #kitties #funny #dog #fun #dogs #dogsofinstagram #doggy #doggie #doggies #funnydog #pets #gato #petsofinstagram #animal #cute #puppies #pup #puppy #katze #puppiesofinstagram #cat_shaming #catstagram #pet #kittensofinstagram
Submitted by @_heartless_harlot_ #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #kitten #kittens #kitty #kitties #funny #dog #fun #dogs #dogsofinstagram #doggy #doggie #doggies #funnydog #pets #gato #petsofinstagram #animal #cute #puppies #pup #puppy #katze #puppiesofinstagram #cat_shaming #catstagram #pet #kittensofinstagram
Submitted by @the_brothers_cat #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #kitten #kittens #kitty #kitties #funny #dog #fun #dogs #dogsofinstagram #doggy #doggie #doggies #funnydog #pets #gato #petsofinstagram #animal #cute #puppies #pup #puppy #katze #puppiesofinstagram #cat_shaming #catstagram #pet #kittensofinstagram
Another one shared a picture of a puzzled cat all in paint after it satisfied its natural curiosity literally poking its nose into….a paint tray.
Submitted by @the_blue_brothers #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #kitten #kittens #kitty #kitties #funny #dog #fun #dogs #dogsofinstagram #doggy #doggie #doggies #funnydog #pets #gato #petsofinstagram #animal #cute #puppies #pup #puppy #katze #puppiesofinstagram #cat_shaming #catstagram #pet #kittensofinstagram
Some users opted for images in which their four-legged companions are matter-of-factly stretching out on the floor, having left the room all topsy-turvy.
Submitted by @aidafifofu #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #kitten #kittens #kitty #kitties #funny #dog #fun #dogs #dogsofinstagram #doggy #doggie #doggies #funnydog #pets #gato #petsofinstagram #animal #cute #puppies #pup #puppy #katze #puppiesofinstagram #cat_shaming #catstagram #pet #kittensofinstagram
Scout here! I don't know why my mom pays for hair cuts when I can do it for her while she's sleeping. Submitted by @alexislorrigan #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #kitten #kittens #kitty #kitties #funny #dog #fun #dogs #dogsofinstagram #doggy #doggie #doggies #funnydog #pets #gato #petsofinstagram #animal #cute #puppies #pup #puppy #katze #puppiesofinstagram #cat_shaming #catstagram #pet #kittensofinstagram
Whatever the ubiquitous mess and chaos in the pictures, one thing is undeniable: the naughty felines appear to rule the animal kingdom and beyond it, to loads of laughter and tears of emotion.
Submitted by @adiba.f.halim #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #kitten #kittens #kitty #kitties #funny #dog #fun #dogs #dogsofinstagram #doggy #doggie #doggies #funnydog #pets #gato #petsofinstagram #animal #cute #puppies #pup #puppy #katze #puppiesofinstagram #cat_shaming #catstagram #pet #kittensofinstagram
Submitted by @kellkellarina #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #kitten #kittens #kitty #kitties #funny #dog #fun #dogs #dogsofinstagram #doggy #doggie #doggies #funnydog #pets #gato #petsofinstagram #animal #cute #puppies #pup #puppy #katze #puppiesofinstagram #cat_shaming #catstagram #pet #kittensofinstagram
Submitted by @dorianasuciu #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #kitten #kittens #kitty #kitties #funny #dog #fun #dogs #dogsofinstagram #doggy #doggie #doggies #funnydog #pets #gato #petsofinstagram #animal #cute #puppies #pup #puppy #katze #puppiesofinstagram #cat_shaming #catstagram #pet #kittensofinstagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)