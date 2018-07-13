Plus-Size Model Flaunts Her Curves in Cheeky Beach Snap (PHOTOS)

One of the most recognizable plus-size models, Ashley Graham, has once again stunned her 7.1 million Instagram followers with her body confidence as she posed in a black bikini for a snap.

Ashley Graham, who graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016, has caused a storm on a Barcelona beach as she flaunted her bronzed body while enjoying the sun.

The Nebraska-born model is a renowned advocate for body positivity and doesn’t hesitate to flash her curves both on social media and on the runway.

The inspirational brunette has been receiving much feedback on her Instagram, with many penning praising comments such as, “You are so beautiful. I wish I had your confidence. Rock on!” or “I wish my swimsuit pics would come out this hot!”