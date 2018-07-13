More Politicians Added to List of Folks ‘Duped’ by ‘Evil’ Comedian

As it turns out, former Republican Governor of the US state of Alaska, Sarah Palin, was not the only politician to fall prey to - and call out - British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s undercover shenanigans for his upcoming Showtime series, “Who Is America?”

Joining the likes of Palin is former Illinois Republican Rep. Joe Walsh, who took to social media Wednesday and called for a boycott of the Showtime network after he was "duped" by Cohen.

"I totally believe [Sarah Palin's] account of the [Sacha Baron Cohen] incident," Walsh tweeted. "Dressing up as a wounded veteran is absolutely stolen valor, his tactics are [disgusting] — I know cause I too was duped. Here is what happened… #BoycottShowtime."

Strap in folks, this is a "mess" of a ride.

​Though Walsh states that he was "truly honored to be named a pro-Israel voice in America," his positive impression of the whole production quickly went south after the interviewer asked him question about how children should defend themselves against terrorists.

​Unbeknownst to Walsh, he wasn't going to be walking away from the project empty-handed. As luck would have it, he was given an award for his "significant contribution to the state of Israel."

​The conservative radio host later wrapped up his tweetstorm by stressing that he "totally" gets what Cohen was trying to do.

"He's a comedian, and he can be funny, but mocking a disabled veteran to spoof [Palin] is a serious matter," Walsh wrote. "I am just telling you what I encountered — it was much of the same she experienced."

Palin revealed on Tuesday that she'd been "duped" by Cohen, who has a history of interviewing celebrities and politicians as a joke, for an interview on what she believed was going to be about honoring American veterans.

© AP Photo / Cliff Owen Borat Strikes Back! WATCH Dick Cheney Sign Waterboarding Gear for Sacha Baron Cohen

After airing her complaints in a lengthy Facebook post, the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee challenged Cohen to donate all the proceeds from his show "to a charitable group that actually respects and supports American Vets."

In addition to Palin, Cheney and Walsh, Drudge Report chief Matt Drudge reported on Twitter Monday that Cohen had also gotten several other politicians that include Bernie Sanders, Ted Koppel, Howard Dean and Alberto Gonzales. Former candidate for Alabama Senate, Roy Moore, has gone so far as threatening to sue Cohen for being implicated in Cohen's comedy show, the Daily Beast reported Thursday.

Cohen's show will premiere this Sunday, July 15, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Cohen is widely known for his portrayals of characters Ali G and Borat Sagdiyev for his past show "Da Ali G Show" and film "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan."