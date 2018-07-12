World Cup WAG Highlights: Gorgeous Wife of Croatian Football Star (PHOTOS)

As Croatia beat England and advanced to the World Cup final, the stunning wife of a Croatian football ace cheered for her husband as he helped his team achieve this historic victory.

Vanja Bosnic is the wife of Croatian footballer Luka Modric, who played a key role in the July 11 match with England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow.

Unlike the WAGs of many high-profile footballers, she apparently does not enjoy publicity and keeps a relatively low profile on social media.

The couple has been married since 2010 and has three children.

According to The Daily Star, Modric also blasted the British media after the match, claiming that they vastly "underestimated Croatia."