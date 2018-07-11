Twitter Celebrates as France Make it to FIFA World Cup Final Beating Belgium

France beat neighbors Belgium 1-0 in St. Petersburg on Tuesday to reach the FIFA World Cup final, where they will face either Croatia or England.

As France celebrates their victory over Belgium in FIFA World Cup semi-finals, many took to Twitter to share their feelings and, of course, some memes.

#FRABEL congrats France… Looking up to Croatia — dhayo_autocad (@AdedayoBankole) July 10, 2018

People lost their money after betting that Belgium is taking it😂😂#FRABEL pic.twitter.com/L8YLWqGWF5 — KOKETSO DITSHEGO (@koketsomiscutek) July 10, 2018

I’m so excited that France is going on to the World Cup Final next Sunday, good luck @FrenchTeam, I’m rooting for you. #FRABEL — Zach:) (@ZachManRus1) July 10, 2018

Lukaku’s contribution whenever he’s playing for either Belgium or Manchester United in big matches #FRABEL 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tB0k2n6ANb — ƘELVIN NG'ANG'A🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Lewanjoksi) July 10, 2018

​​​Some people however were not pleased with referee's performance

France: *gets touched by 1 finger*

ref: yellow card for Belgium

vs

Belgium: *gets tackled really hard*

ref: just keep playing nothing happened uwu#FRABEL — sarah ♡ (@ultschengstin) July 10, 2018

#FRABEL

Eden Hazard ganged on the ground = No foul

Pogba is brushed or gets his hair messed up = Yellow card

Double standard refereeing in a nutshell! This worldcup is rigged to the core. — NeuralQwaruch (@NeuralQwaruch) July 10, 2018

Mbappe falls

Ref: oh nooo baby, here’s a yellow card to Belgium, here have a bandage are u okay??💜



Hazard falls

Ref: lmao get up pussy

#FRABEL pic.twitter.com/oMqi5BbRfA — ayca🌸 (@seokjinsocks) July 10, 2018

This was not football, smth was going on here that was not right. France was allowed much more mistakes than we were and the ref cut us of about 3 times at the point where we were about to go for the goal… I’m sorry France but Iost all the respect I had for your team. #FRABEL — Charlotte (@charlotte_http) July 10, 2018

Many mocked Mbappé, who prevented Belgium from taking a throw-in at the end of the match, earning a yellow card

Mpabbe is the new Neymar… and I don’t mean that in a good way #FRABEL — maria v (@mariaxcvii) July 10, 2018

This world cup has changed my perception about some players.

1. Hazard is better than I thought

2. Giroud is worse than I thought

3. Mbappe is copying Neymar's theatrics #FRABEL — Qwesič 🇭🇷 🇬🇭 (@e_kwesiOfficial) July 10, 2018

Me trying to find sportsmanship from the French team during the last minutes of the game #FRABEL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/VmdvJLZFPP — Val (@Mus1c_) July 10, 2018

​People also made fun of the fact that France's record goalscorer Thierry Henry was this time the Belgian team's second assistant coach to manager Roberto Martinez.

What if Thierry Henry gave the players wrong instructions so that France can go to the Final #FRABEL #WORLDCUP pic.twitter.com/HkNqddXvWY — Lordly (@LordlyVictor) July 10, 2018

Are you happy with Belgium's defeat?



Thierry Henry:



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes#FRABEL — You 💟 the W⚽rld C🏆p, so I… (@Sammy_Sparkz55) July 10, 2018

Meanwhile, France defender Samuel Umtiti was named the man of the match as he helped his team win scoring in the 51st minute.