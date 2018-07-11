Twitter Celebrates as France Make it to FIFA World Cup Final Beating Belgium

As France celebrates their victory over Belgium in FIFA World Cup semi-finals, many took to Twitter to share their feelings and, of course, some memes.
#FRABEL Here we are.. the final!!!!! 🇫🇷♥️👊🏼🤤 pic.twitter.com/bGAaMhPUWD— Saif alghamdii (@its_Saif92) July 10, 2018
#FRABEL congrats France… Looking up to Croatia— dhayo_autocad (@AdedayoBankole) July 10, 2018
People lost their money after betting that Belgium is taking it😂😂#FRABEL pic.twitter.com/L8YLWqGWF5— KOKETSO DITSHEGO (@koketsomiscutek) July 10, 2018
I’m so excited that France is going on to the World Cup Final next Sunday, good luck @FrenchTeam, I’m rooting for you. #FRABEL— Zach:) (@ZachManRus1) July 10, 2018
#FRABEL #WorldCup— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) July 10, 2018
Henry sneaking into the France dressing room like pic.twitter.com/eCleRYpJRV
#FRABEL A short story— iamnigelthe1st (@iamnigelthe1st) July 10, 2018
Sponsored by fifa world cup 2018#leblues pic.twitter.com/29rHIoV9Cv
Lukaku’s contribution whenever he’s playing for either Belgium or Manchester United in big matches #FRABEL 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tB0k2n6ANb— ƘELVIN NG'ANG'A🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Lewanjoksi) July 10, 2018
Some people however were not pleased with referee's performance
France: *gets touched by 1 finger*— sarah ♡ (@ultschengstin) July 10, 2018
ref: yellow card for Belgium
vs
Belgium: *gets tackled really hard*
ref: just keep playing nothing happened uwu#FRABEL
#FRABEL— NeuralQwaruch (@NeuralQwaruch) July 10, 2018
Eden Hazard ganged on the ground = No foul
Pogba is brushed or gets his hair messed up = Yellow card
Double standard refereeing in a nutshell! This worldcup is rigged to the core.
Mbappe falls— ayca🌸 (@seokjinsocks) July 10, 2018
Ref: oh nooo baby, here’s a yellow card to Belgium, here have a bandage are u okay??💜
Hazard falls
Ref: lmao get up pussy
#FRABEL pic.twitter.com/oMqi5BbRfA
This was not football, smth was going on here that was not right. France was allowed much more mistakes than we were and the ref cut us of about 3 times at the point where we were about to go for the goal… I’m sorry France but Iost all the respect I had for your team. #FRABEL— Charlotte (@charlotte_http) July 10, 2018
Many mocked Mbappé, who prevented Belgium from taking a throw-in at the end of the match, earning a yellow card
This post and the first comment 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #FRABEL #redtogether pic.twitter.com/up0CD72sLT— Laure 🇧🇪 (@xerual) July 10, 2018
#Mbappe making sure #Football fans don't miss #Neymar too much today. What a pity #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/iFXdz4Yikt— Zephyr (@Crypto_Zephyr) July 10, 2018
Mpabbe is the new Neymar… and I don’t mean that in a good way #FRABEL— maria v (@mariaxcvii) July 10, 2018
This world cup has changed my perception about some players.— Qwesič 🇭🇷 🇬🇭 (@e_kwesiOfficial) July 10, 2018
1. Hazard is better than I thought
2. Giroud is worse than I thought
3. Mbappe is copying Neymar's theatrics #FRABEL
Me trying to find sportsmanship from the French team during the last minutes of the game #FRABEL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/VmdvJLZFPP— Val (@Mus1c_) July 10, 2018
People also made fun of the fact that France's record goalscorer Thierry Henry was this time the Belgian team's second assistant coach to manager Roberto Martinez.
What if Thierry Henry gave the players wrong instructions so that France can go to the Final #FRABEL #WORLDCUP pic.twitter.com/HkNqddXvWY— Lordly (@LordlyVictor) July 10, 2018
Yall are quick maarn😂😂 #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/FY4xGKfLH2— Siseko (@SKay_SA) July 10, 2018
Are you happy with Belgium's defeat?— You 💟 the W⚽rld C🏆p, so I… (@Sammy_Sparkz55) July 10, 2018
Thierry Henry:
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes#FRABEL
After the match— Prakash Vaishnav (@prakash0316) July 10, 2018
#FRABEL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3mEQdaIskr
Meanwhile, France defender Samuel Umtiti was named the man of the match as he helped his team win scoring in the 51st minute.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15. The final set to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.
INTERVIEW | A very happy @samumtiti reflects on a @Budweiser #ManoftheMatch performance in #FRABEL as @FrenchTeam reach the #WorldCupFinal! pic.twitter.com/BCnqvojDHj— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 10, 2018
