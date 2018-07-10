Hot Swedish Pilot Conquers the Skies, Takes Instagram by Storm (PHOTOS)

Sara Johansson is a pilot from Sweden who chronicles her adventures around the world on social media.
An accomplished aviator and a stunning beauty, she has already accrued over 22,000 followers on Instagram.
According to The Daily Star, the 33-year-old Johansson originally worked as a hairdresser before turning her attention to the skies.
After training at a local pilot school, she eventually acquired the skills necessary to become a commercial airliner pilot.
"I love flying, that is a feeling I can’t even begin to explain. It’s the best feeling in the world," Johansson said.
