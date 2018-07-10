'American Idiot' by Green Day Tops UK Chart Ahead of Trump's State Visit

Originally inspired by the former US President George W. Bush, the song by the US punk rock band is now used in reference to Donald Trump.

A Twitter account called 'American Idiot For UK No.1 When Trump Visits' was launched in 2015 and aims to get the song by Green Day to top musical charts for the US President's visit in Britain on July 12.

The song has now topped Amazon's list of best-selling songs in Britain.

In January 2017, the page urged users to help get the hit to top spot on UK's Official Chart.

The social media campaign was backed by many online users.

This is for our allies on the other side of the pond.



Green Day "American Idiot"



*The 1st verse at least and it is the uncensored version so mind the f-bomb. pic.twitter.com/GasvHIvRda — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) July 10, 2018​

You are doing great pic.twitter.com/sgODIiZyZT — King Wilshere (@YoungeArsenal) July 10, 2018​

I'm absolutely loving the fact that the Brits are making Green Day's song "American Idiot" trend for Trump's visit! pic.twitter.com/EzJKHZ3pJK — Olga The Great! (@Wait_What_Noway) July 10, 2018​

The US president arrives to the UK on Thursday evening. His schedule is packed with meetings, including the UK PM Theresa May and the Queen.

His visit is expected to take place among mass protests and rallies.

