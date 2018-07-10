Register
10 July 2018
    Billie Joe Armstrong of the band Green Day performs on ABC's Good Morning America 2017 Summer Concert Series at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in New York.

    'American Idiot' by Green Day Tops UK Chart Ahead of Trump's State Visit

    © AP Photo / Greg Allen
    Originally inspired by the former US President George W. Bush, the song by the US punk rock band is now used in reference to Donald Trump.

    A Twitter account called 'American Idiot For UK No.1 When Trump Visits' was launched in 2015 and aims to get the song by Green Day to top musical charts for the US President's visit in Britain on July 12.

    The song has now topped Amazon's list of best-selling songs in Britain.

    In January 2017, the page urged users to help get the hit to top spot on UK's Official Chart.

    The social media campaign was backed by many online users. 

    The US president arrives to the UK on Thursday evening. His schedule is packed with meetings, including the UK PM Theresa May and the Queen. 

    His visit is expected to take place among mass protests and rallies. 

    state visit, music, social media, Donald Trump, London
