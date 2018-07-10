'American Idiot' by Green Day Tops UK Chart Ahead of Trump's State Visit

A Twitter account called 'American Idiot For UK No.1 When Trump Visits' was launched in 2015 and aims to get the song by Green Day to top musical charts for the US President's visit in Britain on July 12.
The song has now topped Amazon's list of best-selling songs in Britain.
In January 2017, the page urged users to help get the hit to top spot on UK's Official Chart.
Let's put @GreenDay #AmericanIdiot to @officialcharts No.1 when #Trump has his official state visit pic.twitter.com/8vYqv9anpO— American Idiot For UK No.1 When Trump Visits (@TrumpIdiotNo1) January 30, 2017
The social media campaign was backed by many online users.
This is for our allies on the other side of the pond.— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) July 10, 2018
Green Day "American Idiot"
*The 1st verse at least and it is the uncensored version so mind the f-bomb. pic.twitter.com/GasvHIvRda
July 10, 2018
@GreenDay #WINNING #AmericanIdiot #Trump #ukvisit #Babyblimp45 😆🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/fPPCvp3W2i— Momo (@Equestrian29) July 10, 2018
You are doing great pic.twitter.com/sgODIiZyZT— King Wilshere (@YoungeArsenal) July 10, 2018
I'm absolutely loving the fact that the Brits are making Green Day's song "American Idiot" trend for Trump's visit! pic.twitter.com/EzJKHZ3pJK— Olga The Great! (@Wait_What_Noway) July 10, 2018
The US president arrives to the UK on Thursday evening. His schedule is packed with meetings, including the UK PM Theresa May and the Queen.
His visit is expected to take place among mass protests and rallies.
READ MORE: Rough Welcome: What Awaits Trump in Britain Amid Assassination, Terror Concerns
