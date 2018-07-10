Mateo Kovacic's Wife in Spotlight as Manchester City FC Headhunts Her Husband

The top English football club has reportedly shown an interest in Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who plays for Real Madrid now, which immediately drew the attention of the English media to his wife Izabel, who they describe as no less than jaw-dropping.

While Croatia’s Mateo Kovacic is getting ready to play in the 2018 World Cup semifinals against England, in pursuit of the tournament prize, he has become a prize himself for several English clubs keen on courting the Balkan player.

Besides Manchester United, their rivals from Manchester City put the footballer, who has played for Real Madrid since 2015, on their transfer wish list, according to the British tabloid Mirror. Meanwhile, the local press has hasted to introduce his wife Izabel, who is a model and Instagram celebrity with more than 300K followers.

In the commentary section, some admired her looks, referring to the “WAG” (Wife and Girlfriend) as “Beautiful,” “Stunning,” “Beyonce 2” and posting hearts and kiss emojis.

Others congratulated Izabel on her husband’s success at the World Cup and admitted that they love Croatia, commenting on her photo from the stands of a Russian stadium.

Mateo Kovacic married Izabel Andrijanic in 2017. The ceremony took place in the Croatian village where the couple reportedly met.

#squadgoalz #despedidadesoltera Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 12 Июн 2017 в 2:18 PDT Izabela’s shots and videos also feature in her husband’s account, who sometimes shares her football skills or some of their personal moments with his followers.

