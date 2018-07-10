Register
14:50 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Izabel Andrijanić

    Mateo Kovacic's Wife in Spotlight as Manchester City FC Headhunts Her Husband

    © Photo : Facebook / Izabel Andrijanić
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The top English football club has reportedly shown an interest in Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who plays for Real Madrid now, which immediately drew the attention of the English media to his wife Izabel, who they describe as no less than jaw-dropping.

    While Croatia’s Mateo Kovacic is getting ready to play in the 2018 World Cup semifinals against England, in pursuit of the tournament prize, he has become a prize himself for several English clubs keen on courting the Balkan player.

    READ MORE: The Nearly Men: Can England, Belgium & Croatia Slay Demons of 1986, 1990, 1998?

    Besides Manchester United, their rivals from Manchester City put the footballer, who has played for Real Madrid since 2015, on their transfer wish list, according to the British tabloid Mirror. Meanwhile, the local press has hasted to introduce his wife Izabel, who is a model and Instagram celebrity with more than 300K followers.

    Wherever I Go ✌🏼🇭🇷✌🏼Croatia❤️

    Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 2 Июл 2018 в 9:54 PDT

    In the commentary section, some admired her looks, referring to the “WAG” (Wife and Girlfriend) as “Beautiful,”  “Stunning,” “Beyonce 2” and posting hearts and kiss emojis.

    C R O A Z I A ❤️

    Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 12 Июл 2017 в 3:56 PDT

    Others congratulated Izabel on her husband’s success at the World Cup and admitted that they love Croatia, commenting on her photo from the stands of a Russian stadium.

    the other day 🇭🇷♥️✌🏼

    Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 29 Июн 2018 в 9:21 PDT

    #summershades 🌞

    Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 10 Июл 2017 в 11:55 PDT

    Mateo Kovacic married Izabel  Andrijanic  in 2017. The ceremony took place in the Croatian village where the couple reportedly met.

    Mr. and Mrs.

    Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 20 Июн 2017 в 9:18 PDT

    #squadgoalz #despedidadesoltera

    Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 12 Июн 2017 в 2:18 PDT

    Izabela’s shots and videos also feature in her husband’s account, who sometimes shares her football skills or some of their personal moments with his followers.

    ⚽️💑⚽️ @izabelandrijanic

    Публикация от Mateo Kovacic (@mateokovacic8) 24 Июн 2017 в 11:04 PDT

    ❤️

    Публикация от Mateo Kovacic (@mateokovacic8) 20 Ноя 2017 в 3:49 PST

    Related:

    VIDEO of Croatia Defender Shouting 'Belgrade, Burn' Emerges Amid Ukraine Scandal
    The Nearly Men: Can England, Belgium & Croatia Slay Demons of 1986, 1990, 1998?
    WATCH: England Team Holds Press-Conference Ahead of Semifinal Against Croatia
    Croatia Respect England Team But Not Afraid of Them - Head Coach Dalic
    'Russia Staying Home': Twitter Reacts to Russia-Croatia World Cup Game
    Croatia Defeats Russia in FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals Penalty Shootout 4-3
    Tags:
    WAG, Instagram, model, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, FC Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Croatia, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse