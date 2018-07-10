Register
    Shot with an extreme telephoto lens and through haze from the outskirts of Suruc at the Turkey-Syria border, militants with the Islamic State group are seen after placing their group's flag on a hilltop at the eastern side of the town of Kobani, Syria (File)

    Swedish Researcher Triggers Outrage by Labeling Jihadis 'War Veterans'

    Despite the fact that the former Anti-Fascist Action activist has deleted the original tweet and offered his apology, the public found his explanation offensive and insufficient.

    Researcher Tobias Hübinette of the foundation Multicultural Center (MKC) has incited the ire of fellow Swedes for equating Daesh* returnees with war veterans.

    In a now-deleted tweet, Hübinette called a jihadi deserter arrested in connection with the deadly shooting in Örebro's "vulnerable area" of Vivalla a "Swedish war veteran." According to Sweden's national broadcaster SVT, the man previously fought in Syria for Daesh or a similar-minded terrorist organization before returning to Sweden.

    "If correct, this is unfortunately not the first time that a returning Swedish war veteran who killed people in conflicts in other countries, continues with killing, even here," Hübinette tweeted.

    The post sparked outrage in social media, evoking criticism from Conservative legislator Hanif Bali, among others.

    "So Daesh terrorists and barbarians are apparently Swedish war veterans according to Tobias Hübinette," Bali wrote on Facebook, calling Hübinette a "race researcher" and an activist "pushing for racification of people."

    Following the criticism, Hübinette published a clarification, claiming he was "completely misunderstood" and subjected to a "mini-viral hatred storm." Hübinette explained that he only meant "Daesh war volunteers" and didn't mean to equate terrorists with Swedish UN veterans or Swedish volunteers to Finland during World War II.

    READ MORE: Salafist Scare in Sweden as Report Points to Avalanche Growth of Radical Islam

    However, this explanation wasn't universally accepted either.

    "‘Volunteers' sounds even worse. Should there be any hesitation, we're talking about people who have joined a murderous sect to steal, rape and mutilate. Then go back when the war is over. These people are gang criminals, not some kind of Star Wars rebels as you seem to believe," a user wrote on Hübinette's Facebook.

    The discontent spurred Hübinette into posting yet another clarification, "fifty-eleventh" as he put it. Hübinette conceded having "dishonored and disgraced" Sweden's 80,000 UN veterans and well as the victims of Daesh and apologized.

    In 2014, Sweden's then Housing Minister Mehmet Kaplan of the Green Party was slammed for comparing jihadists with Swedish volunteers in the Finnish Winter War, claiming he was "misinterpreted."

    READ MORE: 'Islamist Mouthpiece': Report Reveals Muslim Brotherhood Influence in Sweden

    South Korea-born Hübinette is associated with Uppsala University and Stockholm University and bills himself as an "activist researcher." In his early 20s, he was politically active as an anarchist and was a member of the Swedish Antifa wing. In the 1990s, he was the research director of Expo magazine, which is labeled "left-wing extremist" by Sweden's Total Defense Research Institute.

    Previously, approximately 300 people left Sweden and joined various militant Islamist groups in the Middle East, making the Scandinavian country one of Europe's foremost "jihadi exporters" per capita. About half of them are estimated to have returned to Sweden, yet only a handful have been brought to justice.

    READ MORE: Shock as Islamic Fundamentalist Gets Green Light to Start School in Sweden

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

    Tags:
    terrorism, Daesh, Tobias Hübinette, Hanif Bali, Mehmet Kaplan, Scandinavia, Sweden
