Public Divided Over Lebanese Lady Cops Dressed in Sexy Outfits

Twitter users have become embroiled in an intense debate involving a Lebanese mayor who wanted to promote his city by having local female police volunteers dress in revealing outfits.

The mayor of the Lebanese municipality of Broummana decided to gain publicity and attract more tourists via a new addition to the local police force: a crew of female volunteers dressed in shorts.

His decision, however, was met with mixed responses on social media as people pondered about the official’s methods and goals.

Some Twitter users criticized the move, deeming it inappropriate and blasting the mayor for objectifying women.

Just about acceptable if the male officers were also wearing them. As it's only women then it's just pervy, sexist & disrespectful. — Gazym (@Ragsmysy) July 7, 2018

Totally inappropriate — Sara Jane LaLiberté Mäki (@SaraJaneMaki) July 7, 2018

The mayor himself said that he's doing this to attract attention; it's clearly working. That being said, this is grossly inappropriate; women are more than objects to be put on display and sexualized. — 🅴🅼🅸🅻🆈 (@emily__wight) July 7, 2018

Others, however, welcomed it, praising the mayor’s out-of-the-box thinking.

This is a mayor who thinks out of the box and challenge social norms. I admire that in a leader/person. And I agree we like pretty. — DarkMoon Trader (@DarkMoonTrader) July 7, 2018

Can someone explain to me how this is inappropriate. Surely if the women consent to this and are actually happy doing it then it really isn't that inappropriate? Right? — sam (@SamSativa) July 7, 2018

Nothing wrong with this, the police officers seem happy so we should just let then be. — GibFibba (@Billy_DE_Pearce) July 7, 2018

And yet others ignored the fashion aspect entirely and wondered instead about how effective these ladies would be in their capacity as law enforcers.

My biggest question would be are they effective at doing the job of police officers? — AmericanCrusader (@AmericanCrusad3) July 7, 2018

I just think if the officers are ok and and confortable with this outfit, then I don’t see any problem 👮🏻‍♀️👍🏻🤷🏻‍♀️ — Bindi E (@BinderiyaE) July 7, 2018