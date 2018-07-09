Twitter Ablaze as Ex-US Prez Carter Says 'Jesus Would Approve of Gay Marriage'

93-year-old Jimmy Carter, who occupied the Oval office from 1977 to 1981, made a controversial remark as he spoke about his being a Christian and the impact it had on his politics in a recent interview promoting his new book.

Former US President Jimmy Carter, branding himself a born-again Christian, has sparked online-controversy with his remark to HuffPost Live, as he said that he believes “Jesus would approve of gay marriage.”

“I think Jesus would encourage any love affair if it was honest and sincere and was not damaging to anyone else and I don’t see that gay marriage damages anyone else,” he told the media.

However, Carter objected to the idea that churches that disagree with gay marriages should perform them. On another matter that the church objects to, he was more implacable, stating that he has “had a problem with abortion.”

“I have a hard time believing that Jesus would approve abortions unless it was because of rape or incest or if the mother’s life was in danger. So I’ve had that struggle. I’ve had that struggle, but my oath of office was to obey the Constitution and the laws of this country as interpreted by the Supreme Court, so I went along with that,” he told the media.

Carter’s acceptance of same-sex marriages and his extrapolation that Jesus would approve of it triggered a Twitter storm of outraged comments and ironic gifs.

