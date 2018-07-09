Meet the 'Baldwin Bride': Twitter Rolls Out Justin Bieber Wedding Memes

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has proposed to his girlfriend - US model Hailey Baldwin, according to the US media.

The reported bride to be is part of a Hollywood dynasty — she is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of the famed US actor Alec Baldwin. In 2017, Hailey Baldwin was named the sexiest woman by the Maxim magazine.

Social media went alive with the sound of celebrity wedding bells.

The couple got reportedly engaged in the Bahamas, where staff at a restaurant was asked to vacate the premises before the celebrity singer popped the question. Both Bieber's parents expressed excitement and love on social media, allegedly in relation to the news of their son's engagement.