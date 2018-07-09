EXTREMELY GRAPHIC VIDEO, PHOTOS Show Matador Scalped by Fighting Bull (18+)

The famous Spanish matador Jose Padilla was injured after a collision with a bull during a bullfight in Arevalo (an autonomous community of Castilla and Leon).

This video shows a bull hitting the 45-year-old matador, after which he falls to the ground. The man took a few more hits but was able to get back on his feet and run away. During the battle, Padilla had lost some of the skin on his head. He was immediately taken to the hospital and operated on successfully.

WARNING: The following video and photos are graphic and may offend sensibilities.

Invencible @Padillaelpirata Aquí curándose con el Dr García Perla, nunca se rinde y esta semana se despedirá de su Pamplona. Esta noche estará en @La_SER @Radiole_oficial @CaracolRadio @WRADIOMexico @radioplatinumec como siempre y con toda la actualidad de la Fiesta pic.twitter.com/2DDttgJsMC — Manolo Molés (@ManoloMoles) 8 июля 2018 г.

​