Thighs the Limit: 'Barbie Legs' Trend Takes Instagram by Storm (PHOTOS)

With beach season in full swing, Instagram has seen yet another image trend, soon after the “Toblerone tunnel” grabbed the spotlight and this one reveals a new secret of the best possible looks in first-class summer pictures.

Under a new Instagram trend, celebrities are showing off for pictures standing on their tip-toes to make their naked legs visually longer.

The so-called “Barbie legs” pose can be seen on the social media accounts of the wildly popular reality show star Kourtney Kardashian, who has racked up a whopping 64 million subscribers to date, as well as models Elsa Hosk and Petra Nemcova, boasting somewhat less vast audiences.

☀️☀️☀️☀️ Публикация от elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) 3 Июл 2018 в 12:40 PDT

kamp kourtndall Публикация от Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) 28 Май 2018 в 7:13 PDT

"Leg-ilicious" snaps are flooding Instagram at a rapid pace, which signals it is perhaps the appropriate time to introduce a new hashtag.

Earlier there were reports of Instagram girls increasingly embarking in the footsteps of high-profile figures in a flash mob to flaunt their “Toblerone tunnel,” or more accurately a "thigh gap."

Separately, a number of stars earlier came up with their own risque suggestions for the most flattering summer pictures, inviting subscribers to follow their example and stretch out on some hard surface, working their most impressive curves.