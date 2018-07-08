Meet 20-Year-Old Woman Pilot Who Dazzles With Jaw-Dropping Volcano Pics (PHOTOS)

Having always had a weakness for roaring engine sounds, those of cars and certainly aircraft, she opted to be a pilot. Now tasked with flying around active volcanoes, the twenty-year-old takes insanely beautiful bird’s eye snaps over solidified lava tops and vast surrounding lands, round New Zealand’s Mount Tongariro, Mount Ngauruhoe and Ruapehu just to name a few.
Lower Tama Lake between Mount Ngauruhoe and Ruapehu. 💧Huge pressure build up under the surface thousands of years ago caused explosion craters which have now been filled with water and are now these super cool looking lakes 🌋 • • • #volcano #craterlake #tongarironationalpark #nationalpark #mountngauruhoe #mountruapehu #aviation #nz #newzealand #newzealandfinds #newzealandnatural
North Islands largest Volcano Mount Ruapehu and its crater lake sitting at the very top….🌋 Someone tells me it’s going to erupt soon apparently… 😵🤔 Just have to wait and see 🔥 • • #mountruapehu #ruapehu #nationalpark #tongarironationalpark #newzealand #nz #aviation #flying #pilot #pilotview #newzealandguide
VOLCANO FLYING VIDEO LINK IN BIO. This is the eruption site of Mount Tongariro from 2012. This pic is also a still from my video which I’ve uploaded to youtube, LINK IN BIO! I’d be so grateful if you checked it out, like it if you enjoyed it and subscribe for future similar content. Love you guys! • • • • #aviation #nz #flying #pilot #newzealand #tongariro #volcano
The next time I fly this volcano will probably be half white with snow! ❄️🌋✈️ Looking forward to clear sky, still, chilly winter days- engines gonna love it 👌🏼 • • • • • #aviation #nz #newzealand #flying #pilot #ngauruhoe #mtngauruhoe #tongariro #tongarironationalpark #bestoffice #officegoals #lovemyjob #bestjob #pilotview #gopro #goprohero5 #goproaviation #gopropilot #pilotgopro #MoodyGrams
Happy 20k you gorgeous people 🙌🏼 ya I’m talking to you. —— —— Here’s to the oldies who have been here since PPL days and here’s to the new comer’s who have just joined us, welcome aboard folks. 😊 —— —— I sincerely hope you all enjoy my content ✈️ Thanks for being the most supportive/hilarious bunch of people, you all are too good to me. ❤️ • • • • • #thankyou #love #youguyz #aviation #pilot
Ah, I can never resist posting a photo of my favourite volcano, Mount Ngauruhoe. 🌋 *Taken last Summer* hence no snow;) —— —— Ngauruhoe is exactly what you’d draw if someone asked you to draw a volcano when you were five; a cone with a perfect circular crater. 🔥 —— —— The reason it has that classic cone shape is due to it being so ‘young’ as a volcano, compared to Tongariro beside it which is around 300,000 years old and is a lot more flat and spread out. 🏔 Bit of KNOWLEDGE for ya Monday/Sunday evening/day. 😂 ——— #check5177
I got to show @charlesshrimpton and his friends a bit of Tongariro… he got to show me how amazing and different heli flying is compared to fixed wing. Good trade right? 😉👌🏼🚁❄️ —— —— Even though I fly around this area every week, doing it in a heli was totally different experience. Can get way closer to the terrain and you don’t even feel like your inside an aircraft with how large these windscreens are. —— —— Ahhh, I want one.😩 • • • • • • #aviation #flying #nz #newzealand #ec130 #ec130t2 #h130 #airbus #helicopter #pilot #dream #whyifly
Me & ol’ trusty girl here. I love this plane…the more you look after your aircraft the more they’ll look after you. ✈️💙 Another beaut day flying here in the Park now that the winds have dropped. Can’t beat this. 👌🏼🌋🏔 • • • • #goodday #aviation #flying #pilot #bestjob #bestoffice #cessna #cessna172 #gopro #goprohero5 #goproaviation #gopropilot #whyifly
The idea behind is crystal clear –along with earning her living, she does what she truly enjoys. She posts the images on Instagram and thereby shows her 19,000-strong crowd of followers that becoming a pilot is even in a young girl’s power.
"I think my favourite perk of the job is just being able to make someone’s day, simply by doing what I love, flying," she summed up, as cited by The Daily Star.
