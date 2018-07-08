Meet 20-Year-Old Woman Pilot Who Dazzles With Jaw-Dropping Volcano Pics (PHOTOS)

At the age of 20, Aimee Burn already boasts a rich pilot biography as she has been flying ever since she was 16, having as she claims, inherited some of her dad’s "petrolhead" genes.

Having always had a weakness for roaring engine sounds, those of cars and certainly aircraft, she opted to be a pilot. Now tasked with flying around active volcanoes, the twenty-year-old takes insanely beautiful bird’s eye snaps over solidified lava tops and vast surrounding lands, round New Zealand’s Mount Tongariro, Mount Ngauruhoe and Ruapehu just to name a few.

The idea behind is crystal clear –along with earning her living, she does what she truly enjoys. She posts the images on Instagram and thereby shows her 19,000-strong crowd of followers that becoming a pilot is even in a young girl’s power.

"I think my favourite perk of the job is just being able to make someone’s day, simply by doing what I love, flying," she summed up, as cited by The Daily Star.