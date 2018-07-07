After notoriously taunting North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un with the nickname of “rocket man,” US President Donald Trump has again taken inspiration from the life and work of British LGBTQ and pop icon Elton John.

In a speech to an audience of carefully-vetted supporters at a campaign-style rally in Montana, the US president spoke freely of his personal inspiration at the hands of the famous singer.

"I have broken more Elton John records," remarked the US president during his speech, cited by the Hollywood Reporter.

Trump noted that John, who has been releasing music since 1969, "seems to have a lot of records. And I, by the way, I don't have a musical instrument. I don't have a guitar or an organ. No organ. Elton has an organ. And lots of other people helping," cited by Buzzfeed.

The US president had more to say about music, records and sports stadiums.

"We've broken a lot of records," Trump declared, adding, "We've broken virtually every record. Because you know, look, I only need this space. They need much more room. For basketball, for hockey and all of the sports, they need a lot of room. We don't need it. We have people in that space. So we break all of these records. Really, we do it without, like, the musical instruments," cited by Rolling Stone.

Arguing that the human mouth plays a key part in producing music, the US leader noted that part of the body's importance.

"This is the only musical — the mouth. And hopefully the brain attached to the mouth, right? The brain. More important than the mouth is the brain. The brain is much more important," Trump continued, to scattered applause, cited by the New Republic.

Following accusations by political observers on both sides of the Capitol Hill fence that the comments documented above were fake news, fact-checking website Snopes.com stepped to confirm that the speech was accurate and that the US president had uttered those precise words in that exact order.