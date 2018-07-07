Register
22:35 GMT +307 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Elton John gives concert in Moscow

    “Hopefully the Brain Attached to the Mouth”: Trump Speech Confuses Observers

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    After notoriously taunting North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un with the nickname of “rocket man,” US President Donald Trump has again taken inspiration from the life and work of British LGBTQ and pop icon Elton John.

    In a speech to an audience of carefully-vetted supporters at a campaign-style rally in Montana, the US president spoke freely of his personal inspiration at the hands of the famous singer.

    Protestors march next to giant puppets of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, left, during a demonstration in Brussels, Saturday, July 7, 2018
    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    'Trump Not Welcome': Anti-NATO Protests Erupt in Brussels (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    "I have broken more Elton John records," remarked the US president during his speech, cited by the Hollywood Reporter.

    Trump noted that John, who has been releasing music since 1969, "seems to have a lot of records. And I, by the way, I don't have a musical instrument. I don't have a guitar or an organ. No organ. Elton has an organ. And lots of other people helping," cited by Buzzfeed.

    The US president had more to say about music, records and sports stadiums.

    "We've broken a lot of records," Trump declared, adding, "We've broken virtually every record. Because you know, look, I only need this space. They need much more room. For basketball, for hockey and all of the sports, they need a lot of room. We don't need it. We have people in that space. So we break all of these records. Really, we do it without, like, the musical instruments," cited by Rolling Stone.

    Arguing that the human mouth plays a key part in producing music, the US leader noted that part of the body's importance.

    "This is the only musical — the mouth. And hopefully the brain attached to the mouth, right? The brain. More important than the mouth is the brain. The brain is much more important," Trump continued, to scattered applause, cited by the New Republic.

    Following accusations by political observers on both sides of the Capitol Hill fence that the comments documented above were fake news, fact-checking website Snopes.com stepped to confirm that the speech was accurate and that the US president had uttered those precise words in that exact order.

    Related:

    Twitter Ablaze Over Trump Suggestion that It to Remove 'Fake' NYT, WP Accounts
    WH Found Out About Trump-Trudeau Phone Talks From Canada - Report
    Trump Launches Trade War Against China…and the Rest of the World
    Tags:
    brain, brain damage, records, Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease, music, Donald Trump, Elton John, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse