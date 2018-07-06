Man Shoots to Fame After Rendering Russian Memes Into English

A British man armed with dictionaries and Russian friends’ assistance explains banter on cats, panic attacks, Russian Communist and formerly presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin, all the way to the so-dubbed "struggling Middle Ages."

An English-speaking Twitter user has recently paid close attention to what tremendous popularity meme culture enjoys with Russian people and made up his mind to translate a plethora of captioned gif images and fun pics with word clouds from Russian into English.

As he told TJournal, choosing not to reveal his name, he is from the British city of Leeds, but his mother is Russian. He keeps in touch with his Russian relatives and friends, but didn’t express interest in Russian memes until recently.

Here are just a few of over 100 funny images he provided explanations for, to include in a freshly started public group "Russian Memes United." Although nearly half of the audience is Russian, the man still pinning hopes on his microblog to invite a greater amount of people to this “unique world.”

