Man Shoots to Fame After Rendering Russian Memes Into English

An English-speaking Twitter user has recently paid close attention to what tremendous popularity meme culture enjoys with Russian people and made up his mind to translate a plethora of captioned gif images and fun pics with word clouds from Russian into English.
As he told TJournal, choosing not to reveal his name, he is from the British city of Leeds, but his mother is Russian. He keeps in touch with his Russian relatives and friends, but didn’t express interest in Russian memes until recently.
Here are just a few of over 100 funny images he provided explanations for, to include in a freshly started public group "Russian Memes United." Although nearly half of the audience is Russian, the man still pinning hopes on his microblog to invite a greater amount of people to this “unique world.”
Your hair smells good)))— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 2 июля 2018 г.
Lenin, leave me alone, please))) pic.twitter.com/bAqegydHnI
When a foreigner asks you how to get to the stadium: pic.twitter.com/8hRya2NMQj— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 21 июня 2018 г.
antoha you died for us to live pic.twitter.com/YQbQG1NW3b— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 24 июня 2018 г.
rushing towards the nervous breakdown pic.twitter.com/tQEQHufbEc— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 25 июня 2018 г.
The rubber today is vigorous like a beast! pic.twitter.com/Ny6mTHbS4t— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 25 июня 2018 г.
Pelmeni are just like sex: you should eat them to the point you lie hardly breathing pic.twitter.com/meBto7hShi— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 27 июня 2018 г.
fellas i'm not a girl let me out pic.twitter.com/OoTIr76O37— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 27 июня 2018 г.
I brought the wallpaper!— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 27 июня 2018 г.
That's what we needed! pic.twitter.com/cdMmlDwlOr
It's 3 AM, bastards, I have already fed you! I'm gonna send you to sleep on the balcony pic.twitter.com/lWAzF2obQ0— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 28 июня 2018 г.
Scientists: milk can prolong your life— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 29 июня 2018 г.
Me: pic.twitter.com/A9fENZ5mZ4
When you're going to the Oscars but there are cut-price tomatoes in "Magnit" pic.twitter.com/8W4I1T1PBX— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 29 июня 2018 г.
You will die in a week— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 29 июня 2018 г.
Do you promise? pic.twitter.com/76p2uF8LtI
Cool sale!— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 30 июня 2018 г.
And I snatched slippers! pic.twitter.com/k0thq8eAvY
WEEELL pic.twitter.com/UGyVLPs3qt— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 2 июля 2018 г.
When you came to a party where you know only one person pic.twitter.com/Ip14yw0mjf— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 2 июля 2018 г.
When the girl says that she will not get a second job to feed you both pic.twitter.com/kNffC1rnee— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 2 июля 2018 г.
Don't forget to wear armourproof bullets pic.twitter.com/fkINroRCso— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 3 июля 2018 г.
Get out, moron, I need to take out the garbage— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 3 июля 2018 г.
Everything is like it should be. Just do what you must. pic.twitter.com/7dadpxaQ5D
She: Looks like he's thinking about his whores again— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 4 июля 2018 г.
He: Why is my breath cold when I say "whoooh" but when I say "haaah" it's warm? pic.twitter.com/y5mOdV9GJb
Are you bothered? pic.twitter.com/kU4IGilosb— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 4 июля 2018 г.
you are on the private property— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 4 июля 2018 г.
go away or I shoot pic.twitter.com/sJ9Kb3yrRc
people are puzzled by puzzles and troubled by troubles…. pic.twitter.com/cWl2c8C1iI— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 4 июля 2018 г.
A shooter opened fire in your house— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 5 июля 2018 г.
What are you going to do?
Run Hide Close the fire pic.twitter.com/9c47dKK6fg
Is it already over?— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 5 июля 2018 г.
Not yet, don't look pic.twitter.com/FcVWXlTHgk
You're in a great shape, are you doing sports?— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 5 июля 2018 г.
I just don't have money for food pic.twitter.com/tbS2TT0XbI
Natasha, what have we got into? pic.twitter.com/oxQN7gE1Ga— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 5 июля 2018 г.
Me: I am self-sufficient— Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) 6 июля 2018 г.
Me also: *how to boil an egg* pic.twitter.com/c01EEMgQXn
