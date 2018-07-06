Three Adventure YouTubers Plunge to Their Deaths at Canada's Shannon Falls

Outpourings of condolences have been sent from across social media platforms as the trio of popular YouTube vloggers were pronounced dead after falling over a waterfall in Canada.

According to local media reports, the stars of the adventure vlog, “High On Life,” Ryker Gamble and Alexey Lyakh died while attempting to save the latter’s girlfriend, Megan Scraper, from being swept over the Shannon Falls on July 3.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police released a statement, saying they had received a call about three people swimming at the top of the waterfall, who then “slipped and fell into a pool 30 meters below” and were taken by the current over the falls.

Gamble and Lyakh were filming their globe-trotting exploits in exotic places for their channel, which has over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

The “High On Life” team was engaged in extreme activities, such as cliff jumping, waterfall sliding, parkour and rope swings all over the globe.

Social media users have been devastated by the tragedy, saying that the three inspired thousands of people to “live life a little more vibrantly”:

So heart broken and stunned to hear about the passing of Ryker, Alexey from @sundayfundayz along with Alexey's girlfriend, Megan. We watched High On Life for inspiration when we were just starting..so much love, joy and adventure. May they rest in peace <3 — Yes Theory (@YesTheory) 6 июля 2018 г.

Devastated to learn of the loss of inspiring travel blogger & location independence advocate, Mindy the Lion, Alexey Lyakh, & Ryker Gamble. They inspired thousands of people to live life a little more vibrantly. Tomorrow is never promised. ✨🙏 Image via @mindythelion 💔 pic.twitter.com/ul66evXSgU — day job optional (@dayjoboptional) 6 июля 2018 г.

@rykergamble @wanderlust @mindy I am totally heartbroken, you guys were such an inspiration and have played such a big part in our journey these past 2 years. The world has lost 3 beautiful souls. RIP guys — Blogging Traveller (@BloggingTravel) 5 июля 2018 г.

RIP Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh & Mindy. they were super too young to die 😭 — Resha Aldo (@raldope) 5 июля 2018 г.

. @timthefootballer & I met you guys and hung out for the day and you were the coolest people in the world. We are extremely saddened to hear about the tragic deaths of @rykergamble & @wanderlust (& Megan Scraper). You will be missed tremendously. Rest I… https://t.co/KWPeNGQv6y pic.twitter.com/5bsCL90SzF — Lyndsay Marvin (@lyndsinreallife) 5 июля 2018 г.

I will never forget you @mindythelion my lionhearted, adventurous, gorgeous friend 🦁😘



RIP Megan Scraper, Alexey Lyakh and Ryker Gamble 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/nh1jFDq049 — Naomi Jane Adams (@bookonin) 5 июля 2018 г.

I'm in absolute disbelief and shock. World has lost a great human beings with passing Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper.. It feels so not right.. Rest in Peace guys.. You were such a big inspiration and not only for me for sure.. — AnIka KeRo (@Metalano) 6 июля 2018 г.

Upon receiving the tragic news, Gamble’s girlfriend Alissa Hansen shared an emotional tribute on her Instagram:

Other members of the “High On Life” team also uploaded a tribute video to their channel:

“There are truly no words that can be said to ease the pain and the devastation we are all going through right now. They were three of the warmest, kindest and most driven and outgoing people that you could ever meet. They lived every single day to its fullest, they stood for positivity, courage and living the best life that you can, and they shared and taught their values to millions of people worldwide,” one of the vloggers said.