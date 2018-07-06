Three Adventure YouTubers Plunge to Their Deaths at Canada's Shannon Falls

According to local media reports, the stars of the adventure vlog, “High On Life,” Ryker Gamble and Alexey Lyakh died while attempting to save the latter’s girlfriend, Megan Scraper, from being swept over the Shannon Falls on July 3.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police released a statement, saying they had received a call about three people swimming at the top of the waterfall, who then “slipped and fell into a pool 30 meters below” and were taken by the current over the falls.
Gamble and Lyakh were filming their globe-trotting exploits in exotic places for their channel, which has over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million followers on Instagram.
I love elephants 🐘 First time I ever saw one was 6 years ago driving my scooter down the street in Goa India, an elephant was being ridden by a local on the road among cars and traffic. I’ve had multiple encounters in various places around the world with these incredible creatures. I’ve seen elephant sanctuaries and elephant tourist attractions. I’ve seen them in the wild, on farms and in captivity. And while we can safely assume that elephants don’t play soccer or paint with their trunks in the wild, it certainly is a better alternative than being a logging machine in the jungle somewhere. We spent a day washing and playing with these guys at @elephantsbali and the trainer there brought up a valid point about elephants giving rides by comparing them to horses. An elephant is much bigger and stronger than a horse and certainly feels a lot less strain by carrying a humans. Not unlike horses, elephants have been domesticated for centuries and used for farm work and for transport. We didn’t ride any here and I’m not promoting that others do either. But it definitely makes food for thought 🤔
The “High On Life” team was engaged in extreme activities, such as cliff jumping, waterfall sliding, parkour and rope swings all over the globe.
This abandoned trestle bridge in Hope BC is about 20 minutes hike off the highway. It stands here since 1916, all of the wood is rotten and also recently burnt. The tunnels leading up to it have been collapsed several decades ago when it was decommissioned. Now it’s a hiking trail that leads to a grassy patch on the other side. Since the wood is pretty unreliable the safest way across is via the metal girders. Although safety is a relative term when you’re strolling 300 ft off the ground on a rotten century old bridge 🤷♂️ Would you walk out here?
Social media users have been devastated by the tragedy, saying that the three inspired thousands of people to “live life a little more vibrantly”:
So heart broken and stunned to hear about the passing of Ryker, Alexey from @sundayfundayz along with Alexey's girlfriend, Megan. We watched High On Life for inspiration when we were just starting..so much love, joy and adventure. May they rest in peace <3— Yes Theory (@YesTheory) 6 июля 2018 г.
Devastated to learn of the loss of inspiring travel blogger & location independence advocate, Mindy the Lion, Alexey Lyakh, & Ryker Gamble. They inspired thousands of people to live life a little more vibrantly. Tomorrow is never promised. ✨🙏 Image via @mindythelion 💔 pic.twitter.com/ul66evXSgU— day job optional (@dayjoboptional) 6 июля 2018 г.
@rykergamble @wanderlust @mindy I am totally heartbroken, you guys were such an inspiration and have played such a big part in our journey these past 2 years. The world has lost 3 beautiful souls. RIP guys— Blogging Traveller (@BloggingTravel) 5 июля 2018 г.
RIP Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh & Mindy. they were super too young to die 😭— Resha Aldo (@raldope) 5 июля 2018 г.
. @timthefootballer & I met you guys and hung out for the day and you were the coolest people in the world. We are extremely saddened to hear about the tragic deaths of @rykergamble & @wanderlust (& Megan Scraper). You will be missed tremendously. Rest I… https://t.co/KWPeNGQv6y pic.twitter.com/5bsCL90SzF— Lyndsay Marvin (@lyndsinreallife) 5 июля 2018 г.
I will never forget you @mindythelion my lionhearted, adventurous, gorgeous friend 🦁😘— Naomi Jane Adams (@bookonin) 5 июля 2018 г.
RIP Megan Scraper, Alexey Lyakh and Ryker Gamble 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/nh1jFDq049
I'm in absolute disbelief and shock. World has lost a great human beings with passing Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper.. It feels so not right.. Rest in Peace guys.. You were such a big inspiration and not only for me for sure..— AnIka KeRo (@Metalano) 6 июля 2018 г.
Upon receiving the tragic news, Gamble’s girlfriend Alissa Hansen shared an emotional tribute on her Instagram:
Grief seems to bring everything to a halt. What was once possible seems irrelevant. The schedule is cleared, the mundane ignored. One moment a wave of catastrophic emotions, the next a cavern of emptiness. Death is not a request to stop living, it is a request for loving. It calls us to see fully what is in front of us. To see what needs healing. To see those for whom our hearts would break if we did not speak the words that need speaking. It asks us to tend to one another. To value this moment here and now. To face our own ephemerality. Death violently shakes us awake, time and time again. Words by @heyheatherobscura.. The only words I have right now to share are from my dear soul sister Heather. May we all send prayers to their souls as they transition.
Other members of the “High On Life” team also uploaded a tribute video to their channel:
“There are truly no words that can be said to ease the pain and the devastation we are all going through right now. They were three of the warmest, kindest and most driven and outgoing people that you could ever meet. They lived every single day to its fullest, they stood for positivity, courage and living the best life that you can, and they shared and taught their values to millions of people worldwide,” one of the vloggers said.
