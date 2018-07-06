Register
    Shannon Falls Provincial Park

    Three Adventure YouTubers Plunge to Their Deaths at Canada's Shannon Falls

    Outpourings of condolences have been sent from across social media platforms as the trio of popular YouTube vloggers were pronounced dead after falling over a waterfall in Canada.

    According to local media reports, the stars of the adventure vlog, “High On Life,” Ryker Gamble and Alexey Lyakh died while attempting to save the latter’s girlfriend, Megan Scraper, from being swept over the Shannon Falls on July 3.

    Royal Canadian Mounted Police released a statement, saying they had received a call about three people swimming at the top of the waterfall, who then “slipped and fell into a pool 30 meters below” and were taken by the current over the falls.

    Bali breakfast spread life with @mindy at @ayanaresort 🥞

    Публикация от Alexey — Wanderlust (@wanderlust) 30 Апр 2018 в 8:50 PDT

    Gamble and Lyakh were filming their globe-trotting exploits in exotic places for their channel, which has over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

    Playing with 🐘 at a rescue reserve!! — 🐘@elephantsbali 📸@mindy

    Публикация от Ryker Gamble (@rykergamble) 12 Апр 2018 в 9:02 PDT

    I love elephants 🐘 First time I ever saw one was 6 years ago driving my scooter down the street in Goa India, an elephant was being ridden by a local on the road among cars and traffic. I’ve had multiple encounters in various places around the world with these incredible creatures. I’ve seen elephant sanctuaries and elephant tourist attractions. I’ve seen them in the wild, on farms and in captivity. And while we can safely assume that elephants don’t play soccer or paint with their trunks in the wild, it certainly is a better alternative than being a logging machine in the jungle somewhere. We spent a day washing and playing with these guys at @elephantsbali and the trainer there brought up a valid point about elephants giving rides by comparing them to horses. An elephant is much bigger and stronger than a horse and certainly feels a lot less strain by carrying a humans. Not unlike horses, elephants have been domesticated for centuries and used for farm work and for transport. We didn’t ride any here and I’m not promoting that others do either. But it definitely makes food for thought 🤔

    Публикация от Alexey — Wanderlust (@wanderlust) 8 Май 2018 в 7:19 PDT

    The “High On Life” team was engaged in extreme activities, such as cliff jumping, waterfall sliding, parkour and rope swings all over the globe.

    Social media users have been devastated by the tragedy, saying that the three inspired thousands of people to “live life a little more vibrantly”:

    Upon receiving the tragic news, Gamble’s girlfriend Alissa Hansen shared an emotional tribute on her Instagram:

    Grief seems to bring everything to a halt. What was once possible seems irrelevant. The schedule is cleared, the mundane ignored. One moment a wave of catastrophic emotions, the next a cavern of emptiness. Death is not a request to stop living, it is a request for loving. It calls us to see fully what is in front of us. To see what needs healing. To see those for whom our hearts would break if we did not speak the words that need speaking. It asks us to tend to one another. To value this moment here and now. To face our own ephemerality. Death violently shakes us awake, time and time again. Words by @heyheatherobscura.. The only words I have right now to share are from my dear soul sister Heather. May we all send prayers to their souls as they transition.

    Публикация от Alissa Hansen (@alissa.hansen) 5 Июл 2018 в 11:50 PDT

    Other members of the “High On Life” team also uploaded a tribute video to their channel:

    “There are truly no words that can be said to ease the pain and the devastation we are all going through right now. They were three of the warmest, kindest and most driven and outgoing people that you could ever meet. They lived every single day to its fullest, they stood for positivity, courage and living the best life that you can, and they shared and taught their values to millions of people worldwide,” one of the vloggers said.

    vlogger, Youtube, adventure, fall, waterfall, life, video, tragedy, death, blogger, condolences, tribute, travel, Shannon, Canada
