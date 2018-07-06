Register
    Prince Charles Looks Puzzled After Being Served Green Ants

    Prince Charles’ and his wife Camilla’s much-hyped appearance on the cooking show MasterChef Australia has given contestants the mammoth task of cooking a meal for the British Royals.

    Despite the fact that the Prince of Wales was on the show to taste and weigh in on the food prepared by competing cooks, many observers noticed that the camera didn’t catch him eating any of those delicious-looking canapés.

    READ MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla Visit Salisbury After Alleged Nerve Agent Attack

    Some speculated that he may have tasted some of the dishes, but it could be rules and regulations pertaining to the royal family that do not allow them to eat on camera – this hasn’t been confirmed so far.

    In the course of the much-promoted episode, his Royal Highness was served goat cheese mousse with bush spices and wallaby tartare topped with…green ants – something that made him exclaim with shock.

    It’s unclear whether the prince tasted the dish, which judge George Calombaris jokingly described as Australian “version of fish and chips.”

    Once netizens found out about the extraordinary ingredient, they couldn’t contain their emotions:

    Some users apparently didn’t know about the reported rules forbidding the royals from being filmed while eating and lashed out at the prince:

    Others, however, suggested that there was a certain protocol:

    In the meantime, Prince Charles was not the only guest on the show, his wife, Camilla, arrived with him, guiding the contestants through the royal’s likes and dislikes.

    “I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no,” the Duchess of Cornwall said, adding that her husband loved “local cheeses” and eggs, “Anything with eggs with a bed of local vegetables of some kind, he’d love that.”

    She also made a surprising revelation about the food she couldn’t live without in her fridge.

    “I have to have, if I haven’t got fresh tomatoes, I’ll always have tomato puree. And I’m afraid to say, even ketchup. My grandchildren are rather addicted to ketchup,” she told judge Gary Mehigan.

    UK royal family, shock, ants, show, royal family, food, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Australia, United Kingdom
