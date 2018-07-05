Register
    

    Texas Bar Employee Fired After MAGA Hat Incident With Teenager (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
    A video has surfaced on social media showing a man ripping a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hat off a 16-year-old's head and throwing a drink in his face, followed by a verbal slur over the teenager’s political views.

    A bar in Texas called Rumble has fired a part-time bartender who threw a drink in a teenager's face and tore off his "Make America Great Again" hat. The recent incident occurred at a local Whataburger restaurant, where the bartender also worked, which has now surfaced on social media. The bar issued a statement condemning 30-year-old Kino Jimenez's behavior, saying that the bar needs to be a safe space for people of all ethnicities, sexual leanings and political stances.

    The incident took place on the 4th of July, when Kino Jimenez threw a drink at 16-year-old Richard Hunter, saying "You ain't supporting sh*t n**ger" after having ripped the MAGA hat off his head. As he left with the hat, he added "This is gonna go right in my f*cking fireplace, b*tch." According to Hunter's own words, Jimenez didn't try to initiate a conversation or to discuss his political views, but decided instead to assault him straight away.

    READ MORE: Canadian Restaurant Given One Star After It Refuses to Serve Trump Supporter

    Most Twitter users supported the bar's decision to fire Kino Jimenez, with some even demanding harsher punishment for his actions.

