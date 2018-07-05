Register
    a composite of images showing the days left until the end of the term of US President Donald Trump, updated daily

    Happy Independence Day, America! Here’s Your Viral End-of-Trump Countdown Clock

    Viral
    How many days left, you ask? Here’s your marquee-style reference guide. Happy Fourth of July, you lucky Americans!

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R), trailed by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, arrives to speak to reporters after their meeting at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 11, 2017
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Repeatedly Suggested Invading Venezuela, New Report Says
    It's July 4th: holiday time in America, as the United States celebrates its 242nd birthday and viral memes surrounding independence, freedom and resistance bob to the surface of the national conscience.

    To help the haters, lovers and those simply head-scratchingly confused about the antics of the current presidential administration in Washington DC, a thoughtful homeowner in the city of Seattle has created an old-school style countdown clock to reference how many days are left in the four-year term of the remarkably polarizing US 45th US president.

    A household in Seattle's diverse Leschi neighborhood put up a helpful — and pointedly old-school analog — movie-marquee style countdown clock following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump January 20, 2017, according to local news station KIRO 7.

    The irony is even deeper than the swamp Mr. Trump has created in Washington. One would think a candidate for Attorney General would be unimpeachable; after all, that man or woman leads the Department of Justice, the place in our government where honor, integrity, truth and equity rise above all else. That’s why it’s so jaw-dropping to learn that EPA boss Scott Pruitt, the slimiest of all the swamp creatures on the President’s team, a man who is facing 14 different but simultaneous federal probes, had the gall to ask the President to fire embattled AG Jeff Sessions and hire him instead. Talk about letting the fox into the hen house. Free chicken for life! It would take scuba gear to get to the bottom of the Trump swamp, it’s way too deep for a snorkel. #resist #votethemout #throwthemout #mueller #muellertime #impeachtrump #impeachment #notmypresident #worstpresidentever #dumptrump #nevertrump #stoptrump #indivisible #lovetrumpshate #trumpcounter #trump_counter

    A post shared by Trump Countdown (@trump_counter) on Jul 3, 2018 at 5:25pm PDT

    Homeowner Lily Onnen asserted that the announcement — which she diligently changes daily — acts not only to statistically note how many days are left until the end of the presidential term, but also as a hopeful reminder of better times to come.

    "It's a message of hope," Onnen said, adding, "For me the more the number shrinks, the more hopeful I get," cited by Newsweek.

    Although there is always the chance that the increasingly-isolated Trump could be reelected in 2020, Onnen remains undaunted.

    "We would reset the clock. We would start all over," she observed.

    The clock, with its own Instagram account generating thousands of likes and comments, sees a new post each day.

    On America's November 2017 popular, family-oriented, annual Thanksgiving Day, the Trump Countdown Clock clarified the sentiment for resistance that increasing numbers of US citizens are declaring both privately and in public.

    "On Thanksgiving Day, as the President is aggrieved that more Americans aren't expressing gratitude for him, we are thankful for all those who are committed to resisting his immoral, ignorant and incompetent Presidency. And resist we shall. Happy Thanksgiving," cited by Newsweek.

