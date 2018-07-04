Dark Side of Twitter: Colombian Players 'Buried Alive' After Loss to England

On Tuesday, the South American team lost 4-3 during a penalty shootout against England following their 1-1 draw in the World Cup best of 16 clash.
Colombian players Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca have become targets of rather cruel jokes on the internet as they missed their penalties in the nail-biting showdown.
When Carlos Bacca lands back in Colombia pic.twitter.com/gfp6w3kFKK— #TransferSzn🇧🇷 (@LukeUnitedd) 3 июля 2018 г.
I hope Carlos Bacca has done a will.— John Harrison (@HouseclubJH) 3 июля 2018 г.
Kill Bacca, his wife, son and his ancestors #COLENG pic.twitter.com/VDiw7jni0z— Gitz B* (@iGitz_) 3 июля 2018 г.
Carlos Bacca is getting the Andres Escobar treatment isn't he?— Cartlon Cole (@_CarltonCole9) 3 июля 2018 г.
Kill Bacca pic.twitter.com/JUjf5Z3H0G— Fun4Boray (@boraydemir) 3 июля 2018 г.
Bacca and Uribe when they go back to Colombia pic.twitter.com/ojY7ynXTch— Cam (@BFooli) 3 июля 2018 г.
Cali cartel looking at Carlos Bacca like pic.twitter.com/HywXmnjWhj— Den Ye Fa (@Denye007) 3 июля 2018 г.
Looks like Bacca will get killed. Typical Milan luck, we won't even get paid for him now smh.— Payetista 🇧🇦⚜️ (@AnelTanovic) 3 июля 2018 г.
1 Uribe— Lucas Rodríguez (@LucasRodriguezI) 3 июля 2018 г.
2 Bacca pic.twitter.com/KvMYV91FOk
Bacca should speak to the hotel concierge, extend his stay a bit, and get as much done on his bucket list as he can before returning home.— The Man in Block 11 (@themaninblock11) 3 июля 2018 г.
Bacca lucky Pablo dead— Pico (Christopher) (@pic0_jefe) 3 июля 2018 г.
R.I.P Bacca 😢— alishio (@alish1905) 3 июля 2018 г.
This kind of black humor has some background, in fact. Andres Escobar, a Colombian football player, was gunned downed ten days after scoring an own goal against the US, which knocked Colombia out of the 1994 World Cup.
