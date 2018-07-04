Dark Side of Twitter: Colombian Players 'Buried Alive' After Loss to England

Following Colombia's World Cup penalty shootout loss to England, internet users employed gallows humor and Pablo Escobar photos to target those who missed their chance to get their team through to the quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, the South American team lost 4-3 during a penalty shootout against England following their 1-1 draw in the World Cup best of 16 clash.

READ MORE: England Knocks Out Colombia in FIFA World Cup Round of 16 in Penalty Shootout

Colombian players Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca have become targets of rather cruel jokes on the internet as they missed their penalties in the nail-biting showdown.

When Carlos Bacca lands back in Colombia pic.twitter.com/gfp6w3kFKK — #TransferSzn🇧🇷 (@LukeUnitedd) 3 июля 2018 г.

I hope Carlos Bacca has done a will. — John Harrison (@HouseclubJH) 3 июля 2018 г.

Carlos Bacca is getting the Andres Escobar treatment isn't he? — Cartlon Cole (@_CarltonCole9) 3 июля 2018 г.

Bacca and Uribe when they go back to Colombia pic.twitter.com/ojY7ynXTch — Cam (@BFooli) 3 июля 2018 г.

Cali cartel looking at Carlos Bacca like pic.twitter.com/HywXmnjWhj — Den Ye Fa (@Denye007) 3 июля 2018 г.

Looks like Bacca will get killed. Typical Milan luck, we won't even get paid for him now smh. — Payetista 🇧🇦⚜️ (@AnelTanovic) 3 июля 2018 г.

1 Uribe

2 Bacca pic.twitter.com/KvMYV91FOk — Lucas Rodríguez (@LucasRodriguezI) 3 июля 2018 г.

Bacca should speak to the hotel concierge, extend his stay a bit, and get as much done on his bucket list as he can before returning home. — The Man in Block 11 (@themaninblock11) 3 июля 2018 г.

Bacca lucky Pablo dead — Pico (Christopher) (@pic0_jefe) 3 июля 2018 г.

R.I.P Bacca 😢 — alishio (@alish1905) 3 июля 2018 г.

This kind of black humor has some background, in fact. Andres Escobar, a Colombian football player, was gunned downed ten days after scoring an own goal against the US, which knocked Colombia out of the 1994 World Cup.