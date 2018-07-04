England Fans Melt Down as Prince William ‘Takes Over' Royal Twitter After Win

After England's dramatic World Cup penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the best of 16, the Royal quickly logged in to Kensington Palace's Twitter to celebrate the team, much to the pleasure of the British fans.

On Tuesday evening, Moscow's Spartak Stadium saw England win 4-3 in the penalty shootout against Colombia and advance to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006

Shortly after Eric Dier, England's fifth penalty-taker, went for a victory run in the crowded arena, Prince William logged in to Kensington Palace's official Twitter account to leave a sweet celebratory message for the team, saying that "the whole country is right behind you for Saturday!"

I couldn’t be prouder of @england — a victory in a penalty shootout! You have well and truly earned your place in the final eight of the #worldcup and you should know the whole country is right behind you for Saturday! Come on England! W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 3 июля 2018 г.

The post caused a meltdown in the Twitterverse, with many fans sharing Prince William's excitement over the dramatic win and craving for more "personal tweets."

Get in there William and get in there England — Kate Perring (@Perring) 3 июля 2018 г.

Wills ❤️👑 — Camila 🦋 (@CutieMys) 3 июля 2018 г.

YESSSSS!!!! Would love to see more “personal tweets” like this in the future! #ComeOnEngland — Lauren (@RunLauren) 4 июля 2018 г.

Wow! William tweeted!! This is so cool! — Sandy Divsalar (@SandyDivsalar) 3 июля 2018 г.

My heartrate has come back to normal now. This has been an amazing world cup — Hannah Louise Harvey (@purple_daisy_21) 3 июля 2018 г.

Well said, Prince William. In the words of the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, "Didn't they do well!" — M P Hendry (@BoltonMike) 3 июля 2018 г.

England will face Sweden in Saturday's quarterfinal at the Samara Arena.